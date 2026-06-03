No space for travel souvenirs in small living room? 5 clever ways to display them without overcrowding your home

Souvenirs seamlessly add a sense of personality to your home. They can be anything from pretty trinkets picked up at local bazaars to extravagant statement pieces from heritage shops. Every souvenir has a story to tell about your travel adventures, reminding you of the places you visited and the memories you made.ALSO READ: Distracted in your study room? 5 decor tips to boost focus and improve productivity

Showcase your souvenirs with the help or smart styling strategy. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

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All these aesthetic keepsakes tell a story of who you really are, beyond just where you have been. But there's a common problem that often makes people stash their stunning souvenirs inside a cupboard: a small living room. Living rooms already contain a lot of furniture, from sofa sets and TV units to side tables and fancy cabinets. The walls may also be covered with family pictures or shelves, leaving very little room for your travel keepsakes.

When souvenirs are added forcefully without proper planning, the space can quickly start feeling cluttered rather than charming. However, a small living room does not mean you have to hide away your travel memories. The key is in how you style and invest in vertical displays with strategy.

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{{^usCountry}} We asked Riya Garg, founder and principal designer of Rya Interiors, about how to tackle the problem of limited space in small living rooms and display souvenirs without making the room look cluttered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We asked Riya Garg, founder and principal designer of Rya Interiors, about how to tackle the problem of limited space in small living rooms and display souvenirs without making the room look cluttered. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To this, she agreed that visual clutter is a very big impediment in styling, “In compact Indian homes, where a 10x12 living room doubles as a drawing room, TV lounge, and sometimes a home office, souvenirs often end up stuffed in a drawer or piled on a shelf with no real thought. The result? Clutter, not character.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To this, she agreed that visual clutter is a very big impediment in styling, “In compact Indian homes, where a 10x12 living room doubles as a drawing room, TV lounge, and sometimes a home office, souvenirs often end up stuffed in a drawer or piled on a shelf with no real thought. The result? Clutter, not character.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, all is not lost. The designer asserted that with a smarter approach to styling, including better placement and nuanced curation, you can easily feature your travel memories in your living room without making the space look cluttered.Here are some of the expert tips from Riya in the form of a quick guide: 1. Go vertical with a gallery wall When floor space is limited, look up. A curated gallery wall turns a blank surface into a visual story.

Mix framed postcards, small textile pieces, pressed flowers from a hill station trek, and photographs into an asymmetric arrangement.

Keep a consistent frame finish, whether all black, all wood, or all white, to prevent the wall from feeling chaotic.

This trick draws the eye upward, making the room feel taller and more expansive than it actually is. 2. Use a shadow box or display case Shadow boxes are perfect for collectors with compact spaces.

A single deep-set frame can hold coins, shells, small figurines, folded maps, or pressed petals, all without taking up a centimetre of table space.

Mount two or three of them in a cluster on one wall. They look intentional, protect delicate pieces from dust, and work beautifully in homes with children or pets where open shelving tends to invite accidents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, all is not lost. The designer asserted that with a smarter approach to styling, including better placement and nuanced curation, you can easily feature your travel memories in your living room without making the space look cluttered.Here are some of the expert tips from Riya in the form of a quick guide: 1. Go vertical with a gallery wall When floor space is limited, look up. A curated gallery wall turns a blank surface into a visual story.

Mix framed postcards, small textile pieces, pressed flowers from a hill station trek, and photographs into an asymmetric arrangement.

Keep a consistent frame finish, whether all black, all wood, or all white, to prevent the wall from feeling chaotic.

This trick draws the eye upward, making the room feel taller and more expansive than it actually is. 2. Use a shadow box or display case Shadow boxes are perfect for collectors with compact spaces.

A single deep-set frame can hold coins, shells, small figurines, folded maps, or pressed petals, all without taking up a centimetre of table space.

Mount two or three of them in a cluster on one wall. They look intentional, protect delicate pieces from dust, and work beautifully in homes with children or pets where open shelving tends to invite accidents. {{/usCountry}}

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Living room can be made fancy if you know how to curate your display souvenirs well. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

3. Style a dedicated souvenir tray or corner shelf

Designate one floating corner shelf or a brass tray on your coffee table as your travel corner.

Arrange five to seven pieces and vary the height, texture, and material.

A tall bronze idol next to a squat ceramic mug from Prague, next to a rolled scroll from Hampi, creates natural rhythm.

The tray contains the collection visually, so it reads as deliberate décor rather than random accumulation. Rotate pieces every few months to keep it feeling alive.

4. Weave textiles into existing decor

Scarves, stoles, and small woven pieces from your travels don’t need a frame.

Drape a Kutch embroidery piece over a cushion. Use a Rajasthani block-print square as a table runner. Pin a Thai silk panel as a soft wall hanging.

Textiles add warmth, colour, and story without consuming any shelf or surface real estate, which makes them a genuinely clever solution for space-pressed homes.

5. Repurpose souvenirs as functional objects

The smartest display is one that earns its keep. That ceramic bowl from Pondicherry becomes your key holder by the door. The carved wooden box from Mysore holds your remotes. The copper vessel from Pushkar becomes a planter on the windowsill.

When a souvenir serves a daily purpose, it stays in plain sight, and every single day, it quietly tells your story.

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In the end, the designer advised that smart curation is actually rewarded by small spaces. This means you need to be deliberate and choose what exactly you want to display in the living room. Don't go all in or nothing at all; find the balance.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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