Ode to Indian arts: Bringing alive the legacy of classical music and dance

When maestros of performing arts gather to collaborate with young and upcoming artistes, it’s ought to be a feast for lovers of classical arts. The 26th edition of Natya Tarangini’s Parampara Series, which kick-starts today, is set to mesmerise the audience with enthralling performances by sarod exponent Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Kuchipudi maestros Raja Radha Reddy and their troupe, Carnatic vocalist Aruna Sairam, Bharatanatyam exponent Rama Vaidyanathan, Kathak danseuse Aditi Mangaldas and Pt Jayateerth Mevundi (from Kirana gharana).

Marked as the National Festival of Music and Dance by the dance institute — founded by legendary artistes Raja Radha Reddy — the event gives students of classical arts a unique platform to showcase their skills. Noor Kaur Chopra, who will be performing as part of the repertory, says, “The performance I’m part of is titled Universe that is God. It praises the omniscient almighty and creator of the world.” Elaborating on the theme of the performance, Kuchipudi danseuse Yamini Reddy, adds, “It’s based on the principle that the supreme being resides in every being. We reside in Him, too. All life on Earth is connected. Through the dance, we shall also explore sacred shapes such as the square, circle and triangle.”

With dance invoking the Gods, music can’t be far behind. Taking the audience closer to the supreme will be the notes of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s sarod. “This event is a wonderful initiative to bring artists together and make us share our musical journey with the future generations. It’s a timeless legacy spreading the message of hope, harmony and solidarity,” he says.

“We are all excited. This year it’s special because we are opening the event to the public for the first time since Covid,” says Kuchipudi exponent Kaushalya Reddy. “Our effort is to bring the best of maestros for the audience to witness live,” she elaborates.

Adding to this, Raja Radha Reddy share, “We are dedicated to Bharatam. Bha means knowledge and Ratam is to immerse in the knowledge. We are dedicated to the Kuchipudi natyam, and feel our future generations should know the greatness of our Bharat.”

Catch It Live

What: 26th Parampara Series

Where: Raja Radha Rangmanch, Natya Tarangini Performing Arts Centre, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar, Saket

When: November 12 to 14

Timing: 7pm to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Saket on the Yellow Line

