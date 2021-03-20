Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Over 3000 year old ancient bronze figurine of bull uncovered in southern Greece
Over 3000 year old ancient bronze figurine of bull uncovered in southern Greece

Ancient bronze figurine of bull uncovered in southern Greece
AP, Athens
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:16 PM IST
An archaeologist works on a 2,500-year-old bronze bull idol that was unearthed at the archaeological site of Olympia, Greece, February 26, 2021. Picture taken February 26, 2021.(via REUTERS)

Heavy rainfall in southern Greece has led to the discovery of a bronze bull figurine believed to have been a votive offering made to the god Zeus in Ancient Olympia as early as 3,000 years ago.

Greece's Culture Ministry said Friday that the small, intact figurine was found after an archaeologist spotted one horn poking out of the ground following recent rainfall in the area.

The excellently preserved figurine was transported to a lab and initial examination indicates it dates from the Geometric period of ancient Greek art, roughly 1050 BC to 700 BC.

It is believed to have been a votive offering to Zeus made as part of a sacrifice, as the sediment cleaned from the statuette bore distinct burn marks, the Culture Ministry said.

Thousands of votive offerings are believed to have been made at the altar of Zeus. Many have been found in a thick layer of ash and are exhibited at the archaeological museum in Olympia.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
