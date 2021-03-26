Pick the man of the match: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

At the same college reunion that figured in last week’s puzzle, Nalini, who had just seen Mamma Mia!, was delighted to run into the four fellows she’d had brief affairs with, in their college years. The four fellows, who are now good buddies, were just as delighted to meet Nalini again.

With the clues below about when each fling happened, which hostels the boys lived in, what they studied and where Nalini and each young man would go on their dates, can you answer the two questions at the end?

* The Chola Hostel resident dated Nalini in their first year.

* Dates with one boyfriend were always squash games, which she usually won. He hated losing even more than he hated pure Mathematics.

* Vijay and Aziz were regular squash partners, while Dibyendu and René never played the game.

* Fourth-year students were traditionally housed in Akbar Hostel.

* Dibyendu and the boyfriend who took Nalini to the Red Rose restaurant studied Literature and Mathematics, not necessarily respectively.

* Either René or the guy from Pataudi Hostel would meet Nalini in the library.

* Aziz dropped out of college after completing his second year.

* Vijay really liked the samosas at the college canteen, which is why he and Nalini invariably ended up there.

* The library romance was in their second year.

* Her third-year boyfriend was the University gold medallist in Economics.

* Either the Maurya Hostel chap or the second-year boyfriend graduated with a BA in Literature.

Questions:

* In which year did Nalini date the young man who studied Electronics Engineering?

* Who would she go to the Red Rose with?

Answers:

* Her first-year boyfriend was Aziz, who studied Electronics for two years before dropping out to start a thriving car audio business.

* René it was who took her to Red Rose, so often in their fourth year that the owner, an avid biker, reportedly bought himself a new Royal Enfield Bullet with his earnings that year.