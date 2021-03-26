Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Pick the man of the match: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
art culture

Pick the man of the match: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

Nalini has just met up, at a reunion, with four fellows she went out with briefly when she was in college. Can you accurately tell the beaux apart?
By By Dilip D’Souza
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:25 PM IST
(Shutterstock)

At the same college reunion that figured in last week’s puzzle, Nalini, who had just seen Mamma Mia!, was delighted to run into the four fellows she’d had brief affairs with, in their college years. The four fellows, who are now good buddies, were just as delighted to meet Nalini again.

With the clues below about when each fling happened, which hostels the boys lived in, what they studied and where Nalini and each young man would go on their dates, can you answer the two questions at the end?

* The Chola Hostel resident dated Nalini in their first year.

* Dates with one boyfriend were always squash games, which she usually won. He hated losing even more than he hated pure Mathematics.

* Vijay and Aziz were regular squash partners, while Dibyendu and René never played the game.

* Fourth-year students were traditionally housed in Akbar Hostel.

* Dibyendu and the boyfriend who took Nalini to the Red Rose restaurant studied Literature and Mathematics, not necessarily respectively.

* Either René or the guy from Pataudi Hostel would meet Nalini in the library.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Meet the Indian researcher uncovering clues to the formation of the galaxies

All together now: How team-building is changing in the pandemic

The uninvited person’s guide to Clubhouse

Holi 2021: Holi songs that you cannot miss out on

* Aziz dropped out of college after completing his second year.

* Vijay really liked the samosas at the college canteen, which is why he and Nalini invariably ended up there.

* The library romance was in their second year.

* Her third-year boyfriend was the University gold medallist in Economics.

* Either the Maurya Hostel chap or the second-year boyfriend graduated with a BA in Literature.

Questions:

* In which year did Nalini date the young man who studied Electronics Engineering?

* Who would she go to the Red Rose with?

Scroll down for the answers.

.

.

.

.

.

Answers:

* Her first-year boyfriend was Aziz, who studied Electronics for two years before dropping out to start a thriving car audio business.

* René it was who took her to Red Rose, so often in their fourth year that the owner, an avid biker, reportedly bought himself a new Royal Enfield Bullet with his earnings that year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP