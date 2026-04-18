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Picture perfect: See more posters from Zubaan’s feminist archive

As Poster Women celebrates 20 years, take a look at expressions of rebellion, anger, hopes for leisure and a more equal world.

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 02:31 pm IST
By Gowri S
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Poster Women is celebrating 20 years with an exhibition (on until May 17) organised in collaboration with the gallery Arthshila Art Spaces, which opened at Santiniketan in March. The show will travel to Arthshila spaces in Goa and Ahmedabad later in the year. Here are a few of the posters in the archive.

PREMIUM
This poster bears no words, just a heartfelt wish. It shows a woman reclining in a sari, her feet up on a stool, a book in her hands and a cathode-ray TV on its stand in front of her. A cup of tea sits at her side, and she wears a carefree smile. (Courtesy Poster Women)
A poster by the artist Sheba Chhachhi illustrates a woman’s journey from silence to speech. (Courtesy Poster Women)

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In a world filled with acts of violence against women, power lies in sisterhood and solidarity, suggests this piece by an unnamed artist. (Courtesy Poster Women)

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“Yes we can,” says a note held up by a smiling, wheelchair-bound woman in a 1990 poster created by Shanta Memorial Rehabilitation Centre (SMRC), Bhubaneswar. (Courtesy Poster Women)

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A comment on the vastly unequal division of labour, in a Bangla poster created by the Kolkata-based women’s group Sanchetana. (Courtesy Poster Women)

Poster Women is celebrating 20 years with an exhibition (on until May 17) organised in collaboration with the gallery Arthshila Art Spaces, which opened at Santiniketan in March. The show will travel to Arthshila spaces in Goa and Ahmedabad later in the year. Here are a few of the posters in the archive.

PREMIUM
This poster bears no words, just a heartfelt wish. It shows a woman reclining in a sari, her feet up on a stool, a book in her hands and a cathode-ray TV on its stand in front of her. A cup of tea sits at her side, and she wears a carefree smile. (Courtesy Poster Women)
A poster by the artist Sheba Chhachhi illustrates a woman’s journey from silence to speech. (Courtesy Poster Women)
In a world filled with acts of violence against women, power lies in sisterhood and solidarity, suggests this piece by an unnamed artist. (Courtesy Poster Women)
“Yes we can,” says a note held up by a smiling, wheelchair-bound woman in a 1990 poster created by Shanta Memorial Rehabilitation Centre (SMRC), Bhubaneswar. (Courtesy Poster Women)

.

A comment on the vastly unequal division of labour, in a Bangla poster created by the Kolkata-based women’s group Sanchetana. (Courtesy Poster Women)
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