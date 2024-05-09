Psychology of furniture and decor: How your home interior design influences your mood and well-being
Our surroundings passively play an imperative part in our moods and dig into human psychology. Here's how furniture and home interior decor influence well-being
Home is where our heart is as it is our haven, our oasis and our source of respite where every corner of our abode replicates our sensibilities and passions hence, in this zestful world of interior design, our space perpetually colours the framework of our cerebral and emotional contentment. Our surroundings passively play an imperative part in scripting our moods and dig into our human psychology.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vijai Subramaniam, Founder and Chairman of Royaloak Furniture, said, “I firmly believe that the psychology of furniture and decor plays a significant role in shaping our mood and well-being. Our surroundings have a profound impact on our emotions and mindset and the furniture and decor in our homes can either uplift our spirits or bring us down."
Understanding the importance of creating spaces that promote positivity, comfort and relaxation, he revealed, "From ergonomic designs to soothing colour palettes, every aspect of furniture is carefully crafted to enhance the overall ambiance of a home. By investing in high-quality furniture and thoughtful decor, individuals can create environments that nurture their mental and emotional health, ultimately leading to a happier and more fulfilling life.”
Kiran Ranga, Managing Director at Ripple Fragrances, shared, “Decor, especially fragrance, has a strong influence on individuals' mood and well-being. Various researches suggest that decor and fragrance profoundly impacts emotions, feelings, and mental wellness. When your living space is adorned thoughtfully and fragrances are chosen in accordance with your preferences, it fosters a positive ambiance that can elevate your surroundings and enhance your overall sense of comfort and happiness.”
He added, “Selecting fragrances and other decor items has a significant effect on one's happiness. Home decor choices can trigger a dopamine boost, further influencing mood and overall well-being. This process of personalizing one's living space with preferred fragrances and aesthetic elements fosters a sense of joy and contentment, contributing to a positive ambiance that promotes mental and emotional wellness.”
Asserting that furniture is a subtle but yet potent maestro that symphonises energy and emotions, Atreyee Choudhury, Principal Interior Architect at De Panache, suggested crafting furniture or design interiors that build a timeless bond between our psychological well-being and the space. She unfurled the secrets of how furniture influences our psychology and influences our mood and well-being -
- Colour Psychology: Colour creates an impeccable impact on our psyche. Soothing palette like pastel hue in the bedroom promotes peace and tranquility, while colours like red or orange creates a feeling of energy and passion. So adding in the right furniture complementing with the colour of the interior lends to perfect balance.
- Comfort and Cosy Vibe: Gracious is the word that comes to mind while working on the Prestige Glenmorgan Villa, that is a tribute to warmth, relaxation and quintessential comfort. From classical Victorian style furniture, statement chandeliers to double height wall featuring glass mosaic work exudes pure opulence where every moment becomes a treasure of rejuvenation and gratification.
- Magic of Lights: Correct lighting can dramatically transform a space which in turns brightens up our mood magically. Hang a striking chandelier from ceiling in multi-layered or a series of pendant lights covering the vertical space exudes opulent, magnificent, and a sight to behold and experience. Apart from the statement chandelier adding ambient lights, placing it strategically creates a warm and inviting atmosphere.
- Striking Wall: Create a focal point for your visual spectacle by adding handcrafted stone murals or spectacular glass mosaics that will transform your double heighted wall into a spectral marvel.
Following these tips will not only transform your interior space but will also uplift your mood magically.
