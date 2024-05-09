Home is where our heart is as it is our haven, our oasis and our source of respite where every corner of our abode replicates our sensibilities and passions hence, in this zestful world of interior design, our space perpetually colours the framework of our cerebral and emotional contentment. Our surroundings passively play an imperative part in scripting our moods and dig into our human psychology. Psychology of furniture and decor: How your home interior design influences your mood and well-being (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vijai Subramaniam, Founder and Chairman of Royaloak Furniture, said, “I firmly believe that the psychology of furniture and decor plays a significant role in shaping our mood and well-being. Our surroundings have a profound impact on our emotions and mindset and the furniture and decor in our homes can either uplift our spirits or bring us down."

Understanding the importance of creating spaces that promote positivity, comfort and relaxation, he revealed, "From ergonomic designs to soothing colour palettes, every aspect of furniture is carefully crafted to enhance the overall ambiance of a home. By investing in high-quality furniture and thoughtful decor, individuals can create environments that nurture their mental and emotional health, ultimately leading to a happier and more fulfilling life.”

Kiran Ranga, Managing Director at Ripple Fragrances, shared, “Decor, especially fragrance, has a strong influence on individuals' mood and well-being. Various researches suggest that decor and fragrance profoundly impacts emotions, feelings, and mental wellness. When your living space is adorned thoughtfully and fragrances are chosen in accordance with your preferences, it fosters a positive ambiance that can elevate your surroundings and enhance your overall sense of comfort and happiness.”

He added, “Selecting fragrances and other decor items has a significant effect on one's happiness. Home decor choices can trigger a dopamine boost, further influencing mood and overall well-being. This process of personalizing one's living space with preferred fragrances and aesthetic elements fosters a sense of joy and contentment, contributing to a positive ambiance that promotes mental and emotional wellness.”

Asserting that furniture is a subtle but yet potent maestro that symphonises energy and emotions, Atreyee Choudhury, Principal Interior Architect at De Panache, suggested crafting furniture or design interiors that build a timeless bond between our psychological well-being and the space. She unfurled the secrets of how furniture influences our psychology and influences our mood and well-being -