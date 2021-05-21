Purple parity at a party: The Wknd Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

So when it comes to her turn to shout, because she knows the parity of the purples her predecessor saw, she can deduce the colour of her hat.

Naturally, the guests want to minimise kicks and maximise chances of chocolate. The rules allow them to confer for a minute before the game begins, to come up with a strategy, though nobody is allowed to tell any other guest what colour her hat is.

When everyone has arrived, the game begins, and it goes like this. Starting with the first guest to arrive, the one at the back of the line, Surabhi asks each in turn what colour her own hat is. If she gets it right, she gets a bar of chocolate. If not, Surabhi administers to her behind a loving kick.

Nobody knows what colour her own hat is. Nobody can turn around to see the hats behind her. But each denizen of the line can see the hats of all the denizens in front.

Surabhi’s mother meets each new guest at the door and asks her to close her eyes. She gives the guest either a purple or an orange hat and dispatches her to stand in front of the previous guest to arrive. When everyone has arrived, there’s a long line in the room. The last guest in the line — the first to arrive — is at the end of the line.

Surabhi got tired of playing the same games at her birthday parties. Even musical chairs and passing the pillow get boring when you’ve played them 78 times. So for her 79th birthday, Surabhi’s mother dreamed up a new game.

The answer:

The last in line, the first to be asked, counts the number of purple hats she can see in front of her. If it’s an odd number, she shouts “purple”. If even, she shouts “orange”. This is the strategy, because her answer is the “parity” of the number of purple hats — whether it’s even or odd — and this clue is passed on. She’s the only guest who might get a kick, because she truly does not know what colour hat she wears.

Let’s say the first to be asked shouts “purple”, meaning she sees an odd number of purples. The second counts the number of purple hats she sees in front of her. If it’s even, she knows her hat must be purple, because the guest behind saw an odd number of purples. If it’s odd, her hat must be orange. Her answer tells everyone else the parity of the number of purples.

And so it goes: Each successive guest counts the purple hats in front of her. She also has listened to the shouts behind her. After the first shout tells her the parity of purples to begin with — odd, in this case — she switches that parity with every shout of “purple”, ignoring the shouts of “orange”.

So when it comes to her turn to shout, because she knows the parity of the purples her predecessor saw, she can deduce the colour of her hat.