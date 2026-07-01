Quote of the day by Akshay Kumar: ‘It's the best thing if your work is your passion in life. It makes me feel like I…'

Akshay Kumar, an Indian actor and film producer known for his fitness regime and commercial movies, often takes pride in his career. He is often seen speaking about his disciplined lifestyle, martial arts, long career in Bollywood, and his love for acting. In an interview with Urban Asian published on July 31, 2015, while promoting his film Brothers, Akshay said, “It's the best thing if your work is your passion in life. It makes me feel like I'm always on break.”

Akshay Kumar is an Indian actor and film producer known for his fitness regime and commercial movies. (Internal)

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What does Akshay Kumar’s quote mean?

In a world driven by material success and wealth gain, Akshay highlighted the importance of following one's passion. He explained that he has never viewed acting as a job because it is something he genuinely enjoys doing, and this makes his everyday life feel like a break. When you enjoy doing something, life feels like a holiday, not a burden or responsibility. This is the reason he emphasised the importance of following passion in life, rather than working on something that makes you happy only when you receive your salary. Life and happiness is not meant to be experienced only on salary days, but everyday should feel happier.

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Akshay Kumar during trailer launch of Bhooth Bangla. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_06_2026_000478A)

{{^usCountry}} His words reflect his philosophy that when your profession aligns with your passion, work no longer feels like an obligation. It also ties in with his well-known emphasis on discipline, early mornings, fitness, and maintaining a healthy work-life routine. Why is Akshay Kumar’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His words reflect his philosophy that when your profession aligns with your passion, work no longer feels like an obligation. It also ties in with his well-known emphasis on discipline, early mornings, fitness, and maintaining a healthy work-life routine. Why is Akshay Kumar’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

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Akshay Kumar's words resonate today as more people prioritise purpose over paycheck. With burnout, workplace stress, and the pursuit of work-life balance becoming common concerns, his quote highlights the value of finding passion in one's profession. When work aligns with personal interests, it feels less like an obligation and more like a meaningful part of life, making long-term success easier to sustain.

Often referred to as ‘Khiladi Kumar,’ his acting career spans over 30 years and has appeared in over 150 films.

At a time when many professionals are battling burnout and questioning the traditional hustle mindset, Akshay Kumar's quote feels especially timely. Rather than chasing success for its own sake, he suggests that real satisfaction comes from doing work you genuinely love.

More about Akshay Kumar

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Born as Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia, Akshay Kumar is an Indian actor and film producer who primarily works in Hindi Cinema. Often referred to as ‘Khiladi Kumar,’ his acting career spans over 30 years and has appeared in over 150 films, and has won several awards, including two National Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards. He received the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, from the Government of India in 2009.