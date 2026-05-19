Quote of the day by Alia Bhatt: ‘Even the bad days are good days, everyday is a new experience…’

Alia Bhatt knocked it out of the park with her fantastic fairytale-esque looks at Cannes Film Festival 2026. It has been a series of one banger look after another, whether it is saree-inspired gown with unique draping completed with desi accessories like bindi and nose pin, or full-on princess-core gowns with voluminous flares and dainty, soft feminine, romantic styling. ALSO READ: Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt’s Cinderella-core look to Demi Moore’s lavender gown, best celebrity fashion moments from day 2

Alia Bhatt attended the screening of La Vie D'Une Femme earlier in the day in a dreamy steel-blue gown that looked straight out of a fairytale.(REUTERS)

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As a brand ambassador of L'Oréal Paris, she attended Cannes 2026, and posed with grace and confidence on red carpet. But at the heart of this confidence, lies unbridled optimism, unfazed by challenges and setbacks.

On this note, let's revisit one of her thoughts, rooted in delightful optimism. The actor shared the quote during an interview with BBC Asian Network on February 13, 2019.

What did Alia Bhatt say?

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{{^usCountry}} “Even the bad days are good days. You know, even, when it's tough, I feel like it is hard, and I can't do it. And I pick myself up, and the next day it feels ok. And that was the learning. Everyday is a new experience and that is what i am enjoying the most.” What does this mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Even the bad days are good days. You know, even, when it's tough, I feel like it is hard, and I can't do it. And I pick myself up, and the next day it feels ok. And that was the learning. Everyday is a new experience and that is what i am enjoying the most.” What does this mean? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A bad day does not mean a bad life. Often, people tend to focus on one difficult day and let its emotional aftereffects carry on for days and weeks, leaving them feeling hopeless, weighed down, overwhelmed and disoriented. But look what Alia shared, ‘I pick up myself and next day, it feels ok’, even if life feels disheartening and the walls are closing in on you, life still moves on and things get better. That's the beauty of time- it ushers in change and change is the rawest form of hope. Her perspective on optimism is motivating. And even if you do experience a ‘bad day,’ you learn something from it, a valuable lesson which helps to avoid mistakes in the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A bad day does not mean a bad life. Often, people tend to focus on one difficult day and let its emotional aftereffects carry on for days and weeks, leaving them feeling hopeless, weighed down, overwhelmed and disoriented. But look what Alia shared, ‘I pick up myself and next day, it feels ok’, even if life feels disheartening and the walls are closing in on you, life still moves on and things get better. That's the beauty of time- it ushers in change and change is the rawest form of hope. Her perspective on optimism is motivating. And even if you do experience a ‘bad day,’ you learn something from it, a valuable lesson which helps to avoid mistakes in the future. {{/usCountry}}

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Emotions are volatile and may cloud your judgments. But they are temporary. This means one rough patch does not get to define the rest of your life.

How do you keep on moving? By not giving up and having a resounding belief in yourself, and allowing yourself a bit of rest when needed and bouncing back again. In that way, no major setback can permanently cause a grand screeching halt. Honing emotional resilience is non-negotiable. Emotional resilience, imbued with positivity and firm self-belief is a critical life skill. It helps you to move forward in your life, regardless of what life throws at you.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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