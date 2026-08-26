Quote of the day by Anne Hathaway: ‘Love is a human experience, not a political statement’

Anne Hathaway has forged her path to Hollywood royalty, getting her breakthrough in 2001 with The Princess Diaries. Over the following decades, she established her stardom starring in films from a wide range of genres, from Devil Wears Prada to Rachel Getting Married, Interstellar to The Dark Knight Rises.

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At present, Anne Hathaway is starring in two movies running in theatres: Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus, The Odyssey, and The End of Oak Street. But she is not just one of the most successful actors in the world. She is also an activist who advocates for gender equality as a UN Women goodwill ambassador.

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{{^usCountry}} Today’s quote is an excerpt from her speech at the 2008 Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Los Angeles Dinner, where she received the Ally Award. The quote reads: ‘Love is a human experience, not a political statement.’ What is the meaning of Anne Hathaway’s quote? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Today’s quote is an excerpt from her speech at the 2008 Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Los Angeles Dinner, where she received the Ally Award. The quote reads: ‘Love is a human experience, not a political statement.’ What is the meaning of Anne Hathaway’s quote? {{/usCountry}}

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When Anne Hathaway received the HRC Ally Award in 2008, she shared that her being openly supportive of LGBTQ+ rights is not brave, but rather, something that is expected of a decent human being. Love is a universal experience, not a statement to be made. Her quote highlights that there cannot be a political limit on love, and everyone should have the equal right to love whom they love.

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In the words of the actor, “There are people who have said that I'm being brave for being openly supportive of gay marriage, gay adoption, basically of gay rights, but with all due respect, I humbly dissent. I'm not being brave, I'm being a decent human being. And I don't think I should receive an award for that, or for merely stating what I believe to be true, that love is a human experience, not a political statement.”

“However, I acknowledged that, sadly, we live in a world where not everybody feels the same. My family and I will help the good fight continue until that long-awaited moment arrives. When our rights are equal and when the political limits on love have been smashed.”

What is the relevance of Anne Hathaway’s quote?

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Anne Hathaway has been calling out for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community for decades, but that is yet to be the reality in many parts of the globe. From marriage to adoption, people from the LGBTQ+ community find their rights debated in various courts of law and become tools of political movements. The quote serves as a reminder that all it takes is love and decency for all human beings to enjoy the same rights, irrespective of whom they choose to be with.