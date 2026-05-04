Quote of the day by APJ Abdul Kalam: ‘If you want to leave your footprints on the sands of time, do not drag your feet'

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, more popularly known as APJ Abdul Kalam, is a rare man who needs no introduction in both the scientific and political circles of our country. Born in Tamil Nadu in 1931, Kalam studied physics and aerospace engineering and spent four decades as a scientist and science administrator at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was elected as India’s 11th president from 2002-2007.(Twitter)

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Known as the Missile Man of India, Kalam was deeply involved with the civilian space programme and military missile development efforts of the country. In 2002, Kalam was elected as the president of India with the support of both the ruling party and the opposition. He was a man who was married to his work. Even after his presidency, he kept himself engaged with teaching, writing and public service. The man passed away from an apparent cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at IIM Shillong in July 2015.

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{{^usCountry}} Commemorating a man who has immortalised himself in the history of the nation, today’s quote of the day is, “If you want to leave your footprints on the sands of time, do not drag your feet.” What is the meaning of APJ Abdul Kalam’s quote? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commemorating a man who has immortalised himself in the history of the nation, today’s quote of the day is, “If you want to leave your footprints on the sands of time, do not drag your feet.” What is the meaning of APJ Abdul Kalam’s quote? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The quote is taken from Kalam’s autobiography, Wings of Fire, and reflects the fierce purposefulness that the man embodied in his lifetime. It tells us that in order to make a lasting impression in the world, one must not hesitate to act. Instead, they should move ahead with swiftness and with determination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The quote is taken from Kalam’s autobiography, Wings of Fire, and reflects the fierce purposefulness that the man embodied in his lifetime. It tells us that in order to make a lasting impression in the world, one must not hesitate to act. Instead, they should move ahead with swiftness and with determination. {{/usCountry}}

Abdul Kalam was also known as the Missile Man of India. (Pinterest)

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Kalam lived his life by these principles. Born in a family that was going through difficult times, his dedication to study and work made him one of the top individuals in his field. Through his role in the development of space and defence technology in the country, he ensured leaving a lasting legacy: something that the quote presents as aspirational.

Kalam’s quote can be interpreted in three parts. The first is a call to action, where he encourages one to have a clear goal in life and walk towards it with conviction. The steps one takes should be intentional, determined and meaningful.

Second, he advises one to avoid hesitation, which is likely to hold them back from giving their fullest and achieving their goals. ‘Dragging one’s feet’ may also be interpreted as being indecisive or lazy, which Kalam warns against. Third is the “sea of time,” which refers to a legacy that lasts beyond an individual’s lifetime. It is only possible by contributing to the lives of others, if not to humanity as a whole.

What is the relevance of APJ Abdul Kalam’s quote?

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The world we are living in is at a crossroads. On the one hand, it has more technological advancements being made available to the largest number of people than at any time in history. On the other hand, it is marred by political conflicts, economic crisis, and environmental degradation.

To ensure that humanity makes the right choices and moves forward to a better future, the individuals who make up the human race need to be steadfast in moving forward, be mindful of their progress, and be determined to make their mark in history.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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