Quote of the day by Billie Eilish: ‘I’ve settled for less than I deserved and I’m not going to do that anymore'

Today’s quote of the day comes from Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, who is known not only for her chart-topping music but also for her candid reflections on mental health, self-acceptance and personal growth.

Billie Eilish reflects on learning from past experiences and choosing herself moving forward.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

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In her 2023 interview with Allure, Eilish opened up about the lessons she has learned over the years, saying, “I have settled many times with things and people and life. I’ve settled for less than I deserved, and I’m not going to do that anymore.” (Also read: Quote of the day by Tom Holland: ‘I feel like if you put something out into the universe, then you increase your…' )

What Billie Eilish’s quote means

At its core, Eilish’s quote is about recognising your worth and refusing to compromise on the things that matter most. Many people find themselves settling, whether in relationships, friendships, careers or personal situations, because change feels difficult or uncertainty feels intimidating.

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{{^usCountry}} Her words serve as a reminder that growth often begins when people stop accepting circumstances that no longer serve them. By acknowledging that she has settled in the past, Eilish highlights an important truth: self-awareness is the first step toward positive change. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her words serve as a reminder that growth often begins when people stop accepting circumstances that no longer serve them. By acknowledging that she has settled in the past, Eilish highlights an important truth: self-awareness is the first step toward positive change. {{/usCountry}}

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The quote also reflects the importance of setting boundaries. Knowing what you deserve and having the courage to walk away from situations that fall short can be a powerful act of self-respect.

Why Billie Eilish’s message resonates today

In a world where people are often encouraged to be grateful for whatever they have, Eilish’s message offers a different perspective. It reminds individuals that valuing themselves is not selfish; it is necessary.

Whether it’s staying in an unfulfilling job, maintaining one-sided relationships or silencing personal ambitions, many people settle because it feels safer than pursuing something better. Eilish’s words encourage people to challenge that mindset and trust that they deserve opportunities, relationships and experiences that align with their worth.

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For young people especially, the quote reinforces the idea that personal growth sometimes requires difficult choices, but those choices can lead to a healthier and more authentic life.

About Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, born on December 18, 2001, is an American singer-songwriter celebrated for her unique musical style and distinctive vocals. A defining voice in contemporary pop culture, she first captured public attention in 2015 with her breakout single Ocean Eyes, which was written and produced by her brother, Finneas O’Connell, and released on SoundCloud. Eilish further established herself as a rising star with the release of her debut EP, Don't Smile at Me, in 2017, which achieved commercial success across several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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