Quote of the day by Tom Holland: ‘I feel like if you put something out into the universe, then you increase your…'

Today's quote of the day comes from Tom Holland, one of Hollywood's most popular young actors. Best known for portraying Spider-Man, Holland has often spoken about the role of hard work, confidence and perseverance in helping him achieve his goals. Tom Holland's quote is a powerful reminder of the value of ambition, optimism, and speaking your dreams into existence. (REUTERS)

In a 2017 interview with the Herald Sun, Holland shared his outlook on turning aspirations into reality, saying, "I feel like if you put something out into the universe, then you increase your chances of it happening." (Also read: Quote of the day by Zendaya: ‘I've only ever done what I've known, and this is all I've known’ )

What Tom Holland's quote means At its core, Tom Holland's quote is about the power of intention. While simply wishing for something is not enough, openly acknowledging a goal can be the first step toward making it happen.

His words highlight the idea that sharing ambitions creates accountability and encourages action. When people speak about what they want to achieve, they often become more focused on the choices and opportunities that can help them get there.

The quote also reflects self-belief. Success often begins with allowing yourself to imagine a possibility before it becomes reality. By putting a dream "out into the universe," individuals give themselves permission to pursue it with confidence and determination.