Quote of the day by Cameron Diaz: 'I feel very grateful that I get to turn another year older, because not everybody…'

Cameron Diaz is celebrating her birthday today, August 30, as the actor turns 54. Known for her memorable performances in films such as The Holiday, Charlie's Angels and There's Something About Mary, Diaz has also spoken candidly about ageing, self-acceptance and embracing every stage of life. On her special day, revisit one of her inspiring reflections on growing older and appreciating the gift of life.

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Reflecting on ageing and the privilege of growing older, Cameron said in a 2016 interview with ABC News, “Aging is really about living. I feel very grateful that I get to turn another year older, because not everybody does. Every year is a gift, and I want to embrace it.” (Also read: Quote of the day by Kobe Bryant: ‘The definition of greatness is to inspire the people next to you’ )

What Cameron Diaz’s quote means

Diaz’s words offer a different perspective on ageing. Instead of focusing on the physical changes that come with getting older, her message encourages people to see each passing year as something to be grateful for.

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{{^usCountry}} Her words also highlight how ageing is closely connected to experience and personal growth. Every year brings new lessons, relationships and experiences, making growing older less about losing youth and more about gaining perspective. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her words also highlight how ageing is closely connected to experience and personal growth. Every year brings new lessons, relationships and experiences, making growing older less about losing youth and more about gaining perspective. {{/usCountry}}

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For many people, the pressure to remain young can make ageing seem like something negative. Diaz’s approach challenges that idea, reminding us that reaching another birthday is itself something worth celebrating.

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Why Cameron Diaz’s words resonate today

In a culture obsessed with youth, ageing is often discussed in terms of appearance, beauty standards and trying to look younger. Diaz’s perspective shifts the conversation towards something more meaningful: being grateful for the opportunity to live another year.

Her message is especially relevant as people navigate different stages of life, from career changes and relationships to personal growth and new beginnings. Getting older does not necessarily mean leaving the best years behind; it can also mean becoming more comfortable with who you are and appreciating how far you have come.

Ultimately, Diaz’s words serve as a reminder that age is not simply a number marking the passage of time. It represents experiences lived, lessons learned and more opportunities to come.

About Cameron Diaz

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Cameron Michelle Diaz, born on August 30, 1972, is an American actor known for her work across comedy and drama. With a string of successful films to her credit, Diaz became one of Hollywood’s most recognisable and commercially successful stars, particularly through her popular romantic comedies in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Her performances helped establish her as a major Hollywood star, and she was named the highest-paid actress over 40 in 2013. Throughout her career, Diaz has earned several accolades and nominations, including four Golden Globe nominations and a British Academy Film Award nomination.