Quote of the day by John F Kennedy: 'Mankind must put an end to war or war will put an end to mankind'

May 29 marks the birth anniversary of John F Kennedy (JFK), the 35th President of the United States. While the world he inhabited — defined by black-and-white television — seems distant, one specific warning he delivered to the United Nations in 1961 feels as though it was written for this morning’s headlines. Also read | Quote of the day by Abraham Lincoln: ‘Give me six hours to chop down a tree, and I will spend the first four…'

What did John F Kennedy say?

John F Kennedy was the 35th president of the United States, serving from January 20, 1961 until his assassination in 1963.(Wikimedia Commons)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On September 25, 1961, he stood before the UN General Assembly and delivered a speech that has since become a cornerstone of global diplomacy. He said, "War appeals no longer as a rational alternative. Unconditional war can no longer lead to unconditional victory. It can no longer serve to settle disputes. It can no longer concern the great powers alone. For a nuclear disaster, spread by wind and water and fear, could well engulf the great and the small, the rich and the poor, the committed and the uncommitted alike. Mankind must put an end to war — or war will put an end to mankind."

John F Kennedy wasn't just being poetic; he was being mathematical. He argued that the invention of nuclear weapons changed the rationality of conflict. In his view unconditional war could no longer lead to unconditional victory, and nuclear disaster would not respect borders, wealth, or political alliances. It would be 'spread by wind and water and fear'.

Why JFK's logic applies

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} It is easy to dismiss a 1961 quote as a relic of the past, but the logic JFK applied is more relevant in 2026 than it was during the Cold War as more nations possess nuclear capabilities today than in 1961, increasing the statistical risk of 'accidental' war. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is easy to dismiss a 1961 quote as a relic of the past, but the logic JFK applied is more relevant in 2026 than it was during the Cold War as more nations possess nuclear capabilities today than in 1961, increasing the statistical risk of 'accidental' war. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Moreover, modern warfare is no longer 'contained'. A digital or automated strike can cripple global infrastructure, proving JFK's point that war 'can no longer concern the great powers alone'. Our economies and environments are so intertwined that a major conflict in one region creates a butterfly effect of starvation and inflation globally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moreover, modern warfare is no longer 'contained'. A digital or automated strike can cripple global infrastructure, proving JFK's point that war 'can no longer concern the great powers alone'. Our economies and environments are so intertwined that a major conflict in one region creates a butterfly effect of starvation and inflation globally. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His message was a plea for diplomacy over destruction. JFK believed that because man created these problems, man could solve them. As we look back on his life today, the choice he presented remains the only one that matters: we either evolve beyond our instinct for conflict, or we allow that instinct to be our final act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His message was a plea for diplomacy over destruction. JFK believed that because man created these problems, man could solve them. As we look back on his life today, the choice he presented remains the only one that matters: we either evolve beyond our instinct for conflict, or we allow that instinct to be our final act. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

JFK was a part of the Kennedy family, often called 'America's Royal Family', a massive, high-achieving Irish-Catholic dynasty that dominated US politics for decades. In 1953, JFK married Jacqueline 'Jackie' Bouvier, who would become one of the most iconic 'first ladies' in US history. JFK was assassinated on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas, US — he was shot while riding in an open-top presidential motorcade.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON