Quote of the day by Jyotirao Phule: ‘Without education wisdom was lost; without wisdom morals were lost…’

Jyotirao Phule, also known as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, was a social reformer, thinker, and political activist. Born on April 11, 1827, in Khatgun village in Maharashtra’s Satara district, Phule belonged to the Mali community, which is now listed as an Other Backward Class in Maharashtra. He dedicated his life to promoting education and social equality, and abolish caste based discrimination in pre-independent India.

Jyotiba Phule was born on April 11, 1827.(Representative image)

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Along with his wife Savitribai Phule, Jyotirao Phule established the first women-only school in the country in 1848, which became a landmark step in promoting women’s education in the face of widespread public opposition. In 1875, Phule founded the Satyashodhak Samaj, or the Truthseekers Society, which dedicated itself to fighting caste and gender-based social injustices.

Phule is considered to be one of the pioneers whose unending fight for social reform laid the groundwork for future movements for the empowerment of the oppressed classes in India. To commemorate the social justice warrior on his birthday, today’s quote of the day is his famous words:

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{{^usCountry}} “Without education wisdom was lost; without wisdom morals were lost; without morals development was lost; without development wealth was lost; without wealth the Shudras were ruined; so much has happened through lack of education.” What is the meaning of Jyotirao Phule’s quote? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Without education wisdom was lost; without wisdom morals were lost; without morals development was lost; without development wealth was lost; without wealth the Shudras were ruined; so much has happened through lack of education.” What is the meaning of Jyotirao Phule’s quote? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The quote of Jyotirao Phule is taken from the introduction to his book, Shetkaryaca Asud, which translates to The Cultivator's Whipcord. The book was written in Marathi in 1881 and described the plight of the Indian farmer as they were exploited by both the local elites and the colonial authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The quote of Jyotirao Phule is taken from the introduction to his book, Shetkaryaca Asud, which translates to The Cultivator's Whipcord. The book was written in Marathi in 1881 and described the plight of the Indian farmer as they were exploited by both the local elites and the colonial authorities. {{/usCountry}}

Pratik Gandhi plays the role of Jyotirao Govindrao Phule in the 2025 film Phule.

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Phule knew the importance of education. In his quote, he digs to the root of the exploitation of the “Shudras” or the lower castes, highlighting that the loss of personal, social and economic freedom all stems from their lack of freedom to education.

The quote brings to light the domino effect that the lack of education has on individuals and communities. Without education, there is no wisdom. A human lacking in wisdom cannot be expected to have strong morals. The absence of all these in individuals belonging to a community leads to the slowing down of development within the community. As such, the community gets poorer, which leads them to be exploited by the higher classes.

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The quote also serves as a stark reminder that education was long closely guarded by the upper castes, primarily the Brahmins, in our country for centuries. It has not been something that has been accessible to the masses for long. As such, it is important to acknowledge the privileges that certain communities have long enjoyed over others and support steps that strengthen equity among them.

Relevance of Jyotirao Phule’s quote today

Times have changed since Jyotirao Phule, and while there have been efforts to uplift the discriminated groups, some fundamental issues still remain. Divisions on the basis of caste and gender continue to be a stark reality in the India of today, especially in the rural belts of the country.

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News headlines carry incidents of discrimination in various places, from schools to temples, all the while the debate on reservations rages among the public. Phule’s quote reminds us that equity and justice can only be ensured in the long term if the focus remains on quality education. Everything else follows. And at a time when the number of public schools is on the decline, the quote serves as a timely reminder of the social justice and equality that remain out of our reach.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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