Quote of the day by Kareena Kapoor: 'If I find a person negative, who's not in the same…'

Constructive criticism is valuable as you get to learn, grow and improve yourself. However, unwarranted negativity, especially when intended to discourage, coming from a place of pure malice, trying to pull someone down because of envy, can be emotionally draining. When such behaviour begins to affect your peace of mind, asserting boundaries becomes the need of the hour.



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This is exactly what Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor advocates for. She believes in the importance of prioritising yourself, protecting your positive outlook and refusing to let anyone's negativity dim your emotional energy.

Speaking during an interview on October 22, 2022, Kareena Kapoor advocated for. She emphasised the importance of choosing yourself, protecting your positive outlook and refusing to let another person's negativity consume your emotional energy.

Speaking during an interview on October 8, 2022, Kareena shared why she consciously asserts boundaries and distances herself from people who do not match her ‘happiness zone.'

What did Kareena Kapoor say?

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{{^usCountry}} "I have no space for negative people or negativity in my life. It does not affect me. If I find a person negative, who's not in the same happiness zone as me, I don't wanna talk to that person; I don't wanna be with that person. I think life is too short; you need to surround yourself with people who are on the same positive level as me. Look at life, you have to, of course, deal with it; nobody's life is like 100 percent perfect, no matter what you see, biggest of stars. Not everything is hunky dory. I stay away from negativity; there is no space in life. I have too much going on." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I have no space for negative people or negativity in my life. It does not affect me. If I find a person negative, who's not in the same happiness zone as me, I don't wanna talk to that person; I don't wanna be with that person. I think life is too short; you need to surround yourself with people who are on the same positive level as me. Look at life, you have to, of course, deal with it; nobody's life is like 100 percent perfect, no matter what you see, biggest of stars. Not everything is hunky dory. I stay away from negativity; there is no space in life. I have too much going on." {{/usCountry}}

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What does her message mean?

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Kareena's message is especially relevant at a time when everyone is keen to share their two cents, whether in person or through social media comments. You cannot stop people from being negative, but you can be selective about how you interact with them and whom you allow into your life.

She acknowledged that nobody has a completely perfect life, so disappointments, challenges and setbacks are inevitable.

However, your difficult moments should not be the entry points for someone else to constantly criticise, mock, belittle or pull you down. Do not give them the power to magnify your setbacks and make you question your worth.

This is what Kareena meant by protecting her happiness zone. Set clear boundaries and surround yourself with people who will encourage you and give you necessary, constructive feedback without draining your happiness.

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And there are better things to focus on than letting others' negativity get to your head.