Quote of the day by Katrina Kaif: ‘There is no one way that beauty looks, according to me…’

What is the ideal form of beauty? This question has remained evergreen across eras, sparking endless debates about the features, skin tones, and body types considered attractive. Beauty standards continue to shift with changing trends, but Katrina Kaif firmly believes that true beauty is not as limited as mainstream ideals may suggest. So, what does true beauty mean to her? The actor spoke about it at TIECon Mumbai 2019. ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘Nothing is permanent, that’s what I have realised…’

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What did Katrina Kaif say?

“There is no one way that beauty looks, according to me, whether you are dusky, whether you are fair, whether you are voluptuous, whether you are skinny. There is no ideal form of beauty; I really, really believe that. Physical beauty is when that person is confident inside, and you get a sense that this person knows who they are and values who they are, and does not seek outside validation. When I meet a woman or a man, or actually any person, and who I sense that this person does not need validation from anyone— not from me, not from him, not from anyone. He is confident in his own skin and in his own self. That person, to me, is the most attractive. That person to me is the most beautiful.”

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What does her message mean?

{{^usCountry}} The message is really simple: beauty is inclusive. This means that beauty cannot be defined by only a particular set of physical features, nor is there one standard definition of what it should look like. Instead, real beauty lies in who you are on the inside and the confidence and unfettered grace with which you carry yourself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The message is really simple: beauty is inclusive. This means that beauty cannot be defined by only a particular set of physical features, nor is there one standard definition of what it should look like. Instead, real beauty lies in who you are on the inside and the confidence and unfettered grace with which you carry yourself. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Katrina, people appear most attractive when they know their worth, value themselves, and feel comfortable in their own skin. Much of the pressure to conform to beauty standards also stems from a desire for validation. But, when people stop seeking external approval, unrealistic beauty standards may no longer hold the same power over them. Ultimately, self-acceptance and confidence are what make a person beautiful. You don't need to fit in a mould to be beautiful. Beauty begins by embracing and loving as you are.

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