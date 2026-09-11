Katrina Kaif was told ‘you're zero at dancing', Bosco reveals; Farah Khan says she became 10 post Sheila Ki Jawaani
Bosco praised 'Sheila Ki Jawaani' as a turning point for Katrina Kaif, who once faced humiliation for her dancing.
Katrina Kaif may have delivered some of the most memorable dance numbers in Bollywood, but there was a time when the actor was humiliated for her dance moves on a film set. In a recent podcast, choreographer Bosco Martis recalled Katrina being humiliated over her dancing, while Farah Khan revealed how the actor went from being a four in dance to a 10 after Sheila Ki Jawani.
Farah Khan and Bosco discuss Katrina Kaif's dance skills
Bosco and Caesar recently hosted a podcast where they spoke about their journey in choreography and working with Farah Khan. During the conversation, Farah recalled that Sheila Ki Jawani was the “cheapest” song she had choreographed. She revealed that she shot the song with just 10 boys and Katrina.
Bosco then added, “Sheila Ki Jawaani was a game changer for Katrina Kaif.” To this, Farah responded, “Yes, it was, but at that time we didn’t know that Katrina could dance. She had done Touch Me, Touch Me, but she was not known as a dancer. Her first song that I choreographed was Just Chill’ (Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya).”
Upon hearing this, Bosco recalled how Katrina was humiliated by a choreographer early in her career and said, “Unka bhi kaafi stories hain jahan par unhone itna mehanat kiya tha but choreographer told Katrina, 'aap zero ho dance mein, toh aapko chodh dena chahiye (They also have many stories where they worked extremely hard, but a choreographer told Katrina, ‘You are zero when it comes to dancing, so you should quit)’.” He added, “So she must have that angst in her too.”
Farah was shocked to hear this and added, “Haye bechari, zero toh nahi rahi hogi voh, she must have been 4 or 5, but after Sheila Ki Jawani, she became 9 or 10. After that Chikni Chameli, Kala Chashmah came (Oh, poor thing! She wouldn’t have remained a zero. She must have been a four or five, but after Sheila Ki Jawani, she became a nine or ten. After that came Chikni Chameli and Kala Chashma).” Bosco and Caesar agreed with Farah, admitting that Katrina was fabulous in the song.
Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Katrina had revealed that she was once told she could not dance. She said that the choreographer’s words convinced her that she would never become a good dancer and that she could not dance. However, when Bosco explained to her that she was a good dancer and only needed to work a little on herself, Katrina said things changed for her. For the unversed, Bosco-Caesar choreographed Katrina for the song Touch Me in Race.
About Katrina Kaif's dance numbers
From the high-energy Sheila Ki Jawani (Tees Maar Khan) and Chikni Chameli (Agneepath) to the glamorous Kamli (Dhoom 3), Katrina has consistently impressed audiences with her dance moves. Her performances in songs such as Kala Chashma, Swag Se Swagat, Afghan Jalebi and Nachde Ne Saare further made her dance numbers fan favourites.
Meanwhile, Katrina has been away from the big screen for the last two years and has been enjoying her motherhood journey. The actor welcomed her son, Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025. She was last seen in the film Merry Christmas, which released in 2024. The film, which also featured Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, failed at the box office but found an audience on OTT.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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