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Quote of the day by Kriti Sanon: 'Just start valuing yourself, and that's the only way other people…'

Kriti Sanon encourages to take a stand for yourself and value who you are, while also setting clear boundaries.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 07:53 am IST
By Adrija Dey
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Self-respect is the one thing that carries you through life, helping you navigate adversity with your dignity intact. This holds true across all kinds of relationships, from romantic and platonic to professional, where a strong sense of self-worth becomes paramount.ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Deepika Padukone: ‘All good things that come out from bad things in life…’

Kriti Sanon advocates for standing up for yourself. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon actively advocates for ‘valuing yourself,' emphasising the importance of having a solid sense of identity and holding your head high. She opened up about this in an interview with Zoom on March 8, 2023, highlighting how self-respect shapes the way others perceive and treat you.

What did Kriti Sanon say?

Being assertive about boundaries does not mean picking fights or being argumentative. It means clearly stating your discomfort and letting that be the end of the discussion, without overexplaining or apologising. Don't overextend yourself to be liked and walk away from situations if you can, where you are not valued. If not, your self-image may plummet.

Long story, short- if you allow and tolerate toxic behaviour, it does not stay at that level for long; it tends to escalate. To keep the peace, many end up letting things slide, from being disrespected to taking you for granted, but this way, you are also setting yourself up as the doormat.

About her work

Kriti Sanon will be seen in Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, where she plays the role of Ally. She was last seen in Tere Isk Mein, starring opposite Dhanush.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey

Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.

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Home / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Quote of the day by Kriti Sanon: 'Just start valuing yourself, and that's the only way other people…'
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