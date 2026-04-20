Quote of the day by Deepika Padukone: ‘All good things that come out from bad things in life…’

On this monumental occasion, let's take a look at one of her profound reflections on the highs and lows of life, and how the trials and tribulations one goes through can actually open up unique, new opportunities that only make sense in hindsight.

Her announcement serves as a reminder that there is no definite timeline for motherhood, and that women get to define it on their own terms, especially with the advancements in the medical field that can support Advanced Maternal Age (AMA) deliveries. The actor pushed the conventional timeline of motherhood. There is more agency, and women can choose to have children later in life, when they are emotionally ready, rather than caving in to societal pressure.

With a pregnancy in her 40s, Deepika challenges the age-related expectations around motherhood, where women are often socially conditioned towards early motherhood under the guise of the ‘biological clock ticking.’

Deepika Padukone, 40, announced her second pregnancy on her social media on April 19, sharing an adorable picture of baby Dua holding a positive pregnancy test. ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone pregnant at 40 with 2nd baby: Katrina Kaif to Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood is normalising ‘late pregnancy'

Being a mental health advocate, Deepika Padukone actively aims to destigmatise mental health issues. On October 9, 2024, she spoke at CNBC's Lecture Series, where she was in conversation with Arianna Huffington, founder of Huffington Post.

Deepika said, "All the good things that come out of some of the bad things that happen in our life, you don't necessarily realise in that moment, but as you know sort of power through and time goes by, and then when you look back at your journey, at yoyur life and you reflect and you realise, wow that oppuryinity actually forced towards doing something that you had probably never thought of or imagined."

What does Deepika Padukone's quote mean? The basic principle is really simple and highly relatable. Often in the face of adversity or a difficult situation, one needs to take certain steps they may not be entirely on board with. However, it is only when you look back and reflect, sometimes years later, that you realise that the setback that once felt like a dead end was actually a crucial turning point for you.

It may have opened doors you never thought possible, simply because you were pushed out of your comfort zone. As she rightly said, you are often, “forced towards doing something that you had probably never thought of or imagined.” This means that even if things derail and go off your carefully scripted plans, you may end up discovering better, unexpected possibilities.

Deepika's perspective is very motivating because, in everyday life, many decisions are made after second-guessing and long deliberation. You often wonder whether you made the right choice, but the answer usually reveals itself only with time.

But it begs the question- why is time so essential? Because time creates distance. It helps you process more analytically what happened rather than just emotionally react to it, which is what you do at present. In the moment, it may seem overwhelming, from the taxing situation to the reluctant choice one takes to resolve it, but give it time, and it will begin to make sense.