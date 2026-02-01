Quote of the day by Langston Hughes: ‘Hold fast to dreams for when dreams go, life is a barren field frozen with snow’

First published in 1923 in The World Tomorrow magazine, during the height of the Harlem Renaissance, and later included in his 1932 collection, The Dream Keeper and Other Poems, Dreams reflects the poet’s lifelong preoccupation with hope, survival and the interior lives of marginalised people. Writing at a time when Black Americans were confronting systemic racism , economic hardship and limited opportunity, Hughes treated dreams not as idle fantasies, but as essential tools for endurance and self-preservation.

February 1 marks the birth anniversary of Langston Hughes, one of the most influential voices of the Harlem Renaissance. In honour of his legacy, today’s quote of the day comes from his short but enduring poem “Dreams”:

What the quote means At its core, this quote is a quiet but urgent plea: do not let go of what keeps you alive inside. Hughes uses stark, almost fragile imagery - a bird with broken wings, a barren field locked in winter - to show what happens when dreams are lost. Life, without aspiration or purpose, becomes static, cold and stripped of growth.

Dreams here are not limited to ambition or success; they represent meaning, imagination, dignity and the belief that life can be more than mere survival. Hughes suggests that even when circumstances are harsh, holding on to dreams allows the spirit to keep moving. Without them, existence becomes emotionally frozen - functional, perhaps, but lifeless.

Why it is still relevant today Nearly a century later, Hughes’ words feel uncannily contemporary. In an era marked by burnout culture, economic precarity, social inequality and constant digital noise, it’s easy for dreams to shrink - postponed indefinitely or dismissed as unrealistic. Many people today are not short of effort, but of hope.

This quote reminds us that dreaming is not a luxury reserved for the privileged; it is a psychological necessity. Whether it’s dreaming of rest, justice, creative freedom, stability or joy, holding fast to dreams is an act of quiet resistance against despair. Hughes’s poem continues to resonate because it speaks to a universal truth: without something to reach for, life risks becoming emotionally barren.

On Langston Hughes’ birth anniversary, his words serve as both comfort and challenge - a reminder that even in the coldest seasons, dreams are what keep the ground capable of blooming again.