Quote of the day by Lionel Messi: ‘Something deep in my character allows me to take the hits and get on with trying…'

Today’s quote of the day comes from Lionel Messi, the Argentine football legend widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. Known for his extraordinary skill, vision, and consistency, Messi has also often spoken about the mental strength required to succeed at the highest level. (Also read: Quote of the day by Chris Evans: ‘Anything you're scared of, you should push yourself more to do it’ )

In sports and life, Messi teaches us to embrace resilience amidst challenges.(REUTERS)

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In an interview with ESPN, Messi said, “Something deep in my character allows me to take the hits and get on with trying to win.” The statement reflects his belief that success in football, and in life, is not just about talent, but about resilience, perseverance, and the ability to keep moving forward despite challenges.

What Lionel Messi’s quote means

At its core, Messi’s message is about resilience. In a sport where players constantly face criticism, injuries, defeats, and intense expectations, the ability to recover mentally is just as important as physical ability.

His words suggest that setbacks are inevitable, but what defines a person is how they respond to them. Instead of being discouraged by failures or “hits,” Messi emphasises the importance of continuing the pursuit of victory with focus and determination.

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{{^usCountry}} Why Messi’s message resonates today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why Messi’s message resonates today {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a fast-paced, high-pressure world, Messi’s mindset feels especially relevant. Whether in sports, careers, or personal life, people often face disappointment and obstacles that test their confidence. His quote serves as a reminder that resilience is not about avoiding failure, but about refusing to stop because of it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a fast-paced, high-pressure world, Messi’s mindset feels especially relevant. Whether in sports, careers, or personal life, people often face disappointment and obstacles that test their confidence. His quote serves as a reminder that resilience is not about avoiding failure, but about refusing to stop because of it. {{/usCountry}}

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It also reflects a broader truth about greatness: consistency and mental strength often separate good performers from exceptional ones.

About Lionel Messi

Lionel Andrés Messi is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward and captains both Major League Soccer club Inter Miami and the Argentina national team. He is widely considered one of the greatest players in football history and has achieved a record number of individual honours, including eight Ballon d’Or awards, six European Golden Shoes, and being named FIFA’s world best player eight times. In 2025, he was recognised by the IFFHS as the All-Time Men’s World Best Player.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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