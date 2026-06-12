Quote of the day by Chris Evans: ‘Anything you're scared of, you should push yourself more to do it’

Today's quote of the day comes from Chris Evans, the Hollywood star best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Beyond his on-screen heroics, Evans has often spoken candidly about anxiety, self-doubt, and personal growth. As he celebrates his birthday on June 13, let's revisit one of his most memorable reflections on courage and taking risks. Chris Evans believes that pushing beyond comfort zones leads to meaningful development. (AFP)

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about his decision to take on the role of Captain America, Chris said: "Anything you're scared of, you should push yourself more to do it." The statement reflects his belief that personal growth often lies on the other side of fear and that the challenges we hesitate to face are frequently the ones that help us grow the most. (Also read: Quote of the day by Dua Lipa: ‘When you know your worth, you know what you want and what you don’t want’ )

What Chris Evans' quote means At its core, the quote encourages people to confront their fears rather than retreat from them. Whether it's starting a new job, pursuing a dream, speaking up, or taking a chance on something uncertain, fear is often a sign that we're stepping beyond familiar boundaries.

Evans' words suggest that discomfort isn't always something to avoid. Instead, it can be an indicator of growth, resilience, and new opportunities. By facing what scares us, we build confidence and discover capabilities we may not have known we possessed.