Avengers Doomsday 1st teaser: Russo Brothers finally unveil Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers aka Captain America

The first teaser of Avengers Doomsday was unveiled by Marvel Entertainment on its YouTube channel on Tuesday. The teaser announced the return of actor Chris Evans as Captain America in the film. Earlier, the teaser was released along with James Cameron's latest release, Avatar Fire and Ash, in theatres. Avengers Doomsday teaser: A still of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers from the film.

Avengers Doomsday first teaser

The teaser revealed that Steve Rogers, the star-spangled Avenger portrayed by Chris Evans, will return in the next Marvel team-up adventure, set to release on December 18, 2026. The teaser, set on a peaceful farm, begins with Steve riding a motorcycle up to his home as a piano rendition of the Avengers theme plays in the background.

Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers

His blue helmet is reminiscent of his Captain America costume as he holds a newborn baby in his hand. The teaser ends with the words ‘Steve Rogers will return for Avengers: Doomsday’ on screen. A countdown timer begins at the end that's set to expire a year from now when Doomsday hits theatres.

The teaser was shared by The Russo Brothers on their Instagram account. The caption read, “The character that changed our lives. The story that brought us all here together. It was always going to come back to this…”

About the Avengers franchise

Marvel fans last saw Captain America, the founding Avenger, in the closing moments of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. After saving the world from Thanos, he makes it his personal mission to return the missing Infinity Stones to their rightful places across time.

After finishing his time-travelling mission, an elderly Steve returns to the main MCU timeline and passes down his red-and-white Vibranium shield to his former sidekick, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), upgrading him from the Falcon to the new Captain America. After bestowing his shield to Sam, Steve then goes back in time to reunite with his beloved Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

More about the film

Moreover, Chris isn't the only original Avengers star who will be back for the film. Robert Downey Jr is returning to play the ultimate villain, Doctor Doom, in the multiverse-crossing movie. Other returning heroes include Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Simu Liu, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen and Lewis Pullman.

From the X-Men universe, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer, Alan Cumming, James Marsden, Channing Tatum and Rebecca Romijn will cross over into the MCU.

