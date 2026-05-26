Quote of the day by Madhuri Dixit: ‘Fame is actually a byproduct of what I do, what I love to do, what my passion is’

Today’s quote of the day comes from Madhuri Dixit, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated actors, known for her iconic performances, timeless grace, and decades-long contribution to films and dance. Madhuri Dixit advocates for passion over fame in creative pursuits. (Instagram)

In a December 2022 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Madhuri spoke about her journey in the entertainment industry and what truly keeps her motivated. She said, “Fame is actually a byproduct of what I do, what I love to do, what my passion is.” Her words highlight a grounded perspective on success, where passion and dedication take precedence over recognition and stardom. (Also read: Quote of the day by Karan Johar: ‘Failure can be a beautiful place because there’s a way up then. Success is like…’ )

What Madhuri Dixit’s quote means At its heart, the quote reflects a philosophy rooted in purpose-driven work. Madhuri suggests that fame is not something to chase directly, but rather something that naturally follows when one is deeply committed to their craft. It underscores the importance of focusing on passion, consistency, and love for what you do, rather than external validation.

Her statement also serves as a reminder that true fulfillment often comes from the process itself, whether it is acting, dancing, or any creative pursuit, rather than the spotlight that may follow.