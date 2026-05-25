Quote of the day by Karan Johar: ‘Failure can be a beautiful place because there’s a way up then. Success is like…’

May 25, 2026, marks Karan Johar's 53rd birthday. Apart from his commercially successful films, the filmmaker, producer and television personality is also known for his quick wit. As he marks another year around the sun, let us revisit his quote from his book An Unsuitable Boy, which is a powerful reflection on the psychological weight of achievement. Karan Johar emphasises that success comes with burdens and tension, while failure offers freedom.

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Karan Johar's quote on the weight of success Baring all in his autobiography, in An Unsuitable Boy, KJo reminisces about his childhood, the influence of his Sindhi mother and Punjabi father, Bollywood, and more.

In the book, Karan says, “Failure can be a beautiful place because there’s a way up then. Success is like holding on. How do you keep holding on to something that can easily slip out of your hands? You’re holding it tight, but when you hold something tight, your entire body is tense. That’s what success is. It tenses you to the extent that your mind, body, heart, soul, everything is tense. But when you’re a failure, it has slipped out of your hands. So there’s an ease. There’s a certain comfort in it—oh, I failed, I’m sad; three days later, I’ll rise again, I’ll try again. But when you’re holding on, gripping, every nerve in your body is tense. Success is a huge, huge burden to live with. It’s not easy. I get it. I get it on a subliminal and deep level.”