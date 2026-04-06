Delhi: Textile workshop explores partition history, Sindhi identity

In August 2027. India and Pakistan will mark 80 years since partition, an event which resulted in bloodshed, mass migrations and a long-standing enmity between the two countries. People seen stitching during the session. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

“Khwaab-e-Rafu”, a series of events by textile art collective, Rafunaama, seeks to counter the enmity by hosting group stitching, and discussion events, revolving around the sensitive issue between the countries.

The events, which started on August 15 last year are being held in various cities across the two countries, till August this year. The events can be attended by anyone by signing up for them through Rafunaama’s Instagram page.

One of the events under the series, Sindhi Hale Val, was held on Sunday at the Partition Museum. During the event, moderator and storyteller Madhuri Adwani spoke about the experience of the Sindhi community during the partition and migration. The event followed a series of collective stitching session and discussion among other individuals of the community with similar experiences.

“When a group of people sit together to stitch, they start talking to each other without hesitation. People become vulnerable, make connections and start seeing things beyond hatred and borders,” said Rubina Singh, 38, founder of Rafunaama.

“Discussions like these are not only about being Sindhi or just sharing the Sindhi experience of the partition. It is something we all experienced. When we share our experiences, we cross borders too,” said Adwani.

A pre-partition, unified Punjab province, the rivers that flow between India and Pakistan, and phrases from Sindhi poems were among the embroideries made by the attendees.

For 26-year-old Madhuri Lalwani, one of the attendees, the event enabled her to find community. “I live in Tamil Nadu, and my father’s side of the family is Sindhi, while my mother’s family is from Maharathi in Tamil Nadu. Growing up, I had no access to a Sindhi community, apart from my own, it was really confusing for me to know about my community and its history. Events like these are important as they act as a bridge to access the community.”

Other attendees shared stories of the partition told by their grandparents, the impact it had and continues to have on their families.

“I am Punjabi, and my grandmother is among many people who have a connection on the other side, which is slowly disappearing. I think it is wonderful that through such events, people have started to talk about what they and their families went through during those times,” said researcher Rashee Mehra, 38, another attendee.

The stitches made at the event, along with those made at other Khwaab-e-Rafu events, will be incorporated into a Khes fabric. The collection will be displayed in Delhi in August to mark the 80th anniversary, and will also be displayed at all the sites where the Khwaab-e-rafu stitching events have taken place, including Gujarat, Pune, Hyderabad, Kerala, Kolkata, Islamabad, Karachi, and others, with exhibitions in London and Kenya planned as well.

“In recent times, the conversation regarding the two countries has been about destruction and violence. But in the past, we were able to imagine peace, and talk about our shared histories. These events try to bring back those discussions,” said Rubina.