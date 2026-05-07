Quote of the day by MrBeast: ‘Number one job as a leader is just to make sure your great people are working with…’

There are very few people on social media who are unaware of who MrBeast is. Known for his fast-paced videos that often feature some elaborate challenges and grandiose philanthropic efforts, he is among the most followed individuals on YouTube and has amassed a net worth of over 2.6 billion USD.

MrBeast at the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 23, 2026, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

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The YouTuber, media personality and entrepreneur was born as James Stephen Donaldson on May 7, 1998, in Wichita, Kansas, and raised in Greenville, North Carolina. After gaining success on social media, he founded Beast Industries, a conglomerate that includes media channels, consumer goods, and technology.

While many of us are familiar with his public persona, MrBeast sometimes offers his followers a glimpse into his private life as well. On the occasion of his birthday, today’s quote of the day is taken from one such interview. It states:

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{{^usCountry}} “Number one job as a leader is just to make sure your great people are working with other great people because... people will leave their job because they hate working with people, way before they'll ever leave because of money." What is the meaning of MrBeast’s quote? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Number one job as a leader is just to make sure your great people are working with other great people because... people will leave their job because they hate working with people, way before they'll ever leave because of money." What is the meaning of MrBeast’s quote? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The aforementioned quote is from MrBeast’s interview with Steven Bartlett on the latter’s podcast, which was uploaded on YouTube on February 20, 2025. In it, the entrepreneur highlights one of the most important things to keep in mind as a business or work leader, which is to provide the right work environment to the people working with and for you. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The aforementioned quote is from MrBeast’s interview with Steven Bartlett on the latter’s podcast, which was uploaded on YouTube on February 20, 2025. In it, the entrepreneur highlights one of the most important things to keep in mind as a business or work leader, which is to provide the right work environment to the people working with and for you. {{/usCountry}}

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MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, at a free-throw shooting contest that he sponsored at the conclusion of an NCAA college basketball game between USC Upstate and North Carolina, December 13, 2025, in Chapel Hill. (AP)

According to MrBeast, it is a leader’s job to choose the right people for the right roles. However, the responsibility does not end there. It is not just about choosing the right individuals, but also the right mix.

Making sure that great people have “other great people” to work with levels up the workplace environment as a whole. This allows people to perform better at work and also enjoy themselves while doing it, which in turn ensures loyalty to the company and the leader in the long run.

What is the relevance of MrBeast’s quote today?

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An overwhelming positive and prominent impact of Gen-Z entering the workforce has been the decreasing tolerance of toxicity in the workplace. While money remains a great motivator for work, MrBeast's quotes remind us of the obvious: that it is not the only factor at play.

Having a good work environment has an important role to play in making people enjoy their work and be loyal to the leader. At a time when jumping jobs has become the norm, it is not just the money, but the people that one works with that can provide a sense of stability.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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