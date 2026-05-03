Quote of the day by Audrey Hepburn: “Nothing is impossible, the word itself says, I'm possible…”

May 4 marks the birth anniversary of Audrey Kathleen Hepburn, a British actress and humanitarian. Known for her impeccable performance in film and an exquisite fashion sense, Audrey Hepburn is one of the most incredible actresses of all time. She was ranked by the American Film Institute as the third-greatest female screen legend from the Classical Hollywood cinema. May 4 is marked as Audrey Hepburn's birth anniversary. (Wikimedia Commons/Flickr)

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Her humanitarian work and philanthropic approach to life made her one of the most admired figures in the world.