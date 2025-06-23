British actress in ‘upskirt’ scandal shares update from Italy: ‘Would kill for curry’

British-Indian actress Narinder Kaur has shared an update from Italy amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her intimate picture that was shared on social media. Kaur’s update, however, had nothing to do with the scandal and all to do with Sicily’s food. Narinder Kaur has worked as a presenter on shows including Good Morning Britain and TalkTV.

The 52-year-old shared a video of a plate of pasta and said that in a week that she has spent on the Mediterranean island, she has sampled 19 different kinds of pasta and pizza. Now, she is desperate for a taste of Indian food.

“Day 7 in Sicily. I’ve eaten 19 types of pasta, the same pizza over and over....and would now kill for a samosa or curry,” wrote Narinder Kaur on X. “Why is international cuisine so scarce here?” she asked.

Kaur’s post has gone viral with over 8 lakh views and sparked a debate on food availability across the world.

In an update, Kaur – who rose to fame after appearing on Big Brother – said that all kinds of cuisines are available in India. The same cannot be said for Sicily. “Before you all say- India is just all Indian food - not true - they offer all kinds of international cuisine,” she said.

In the comments section, a person asked the 52-year-old TV presenter if one could easily get beans on toast in Mumbai. She replied, “Yes you can get that in India! And no..I disagree, Italian food is bland- to me.”

Narinder Kaur and Laurence Fox row

In April 2024, actor-turned-politician Laurence Fox reposted a 2009 upskirting photo of TV presenter Narinder Kaur, taken without her consent, on X (formerly Twitter).

The Metropolitan Police launched an 11-month investigation after Kaur reported the incident and in March 2025, Fox was charged under Section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 (relating to cyber-flashing)—for sharing an intimate image without consent, intended to cause distress or sexual gratification, reported The Guardian.

Earlier this month, Narinder Kaur and Laurence Fox came face to face at Woolwich Crown Court over the upskirting photo case. Fox has denied the charges related to sharing the image.