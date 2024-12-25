When Christmas meets cuisines from far and wide

In the state capital, Christmas delicacies are no longer just confined to cakes, cookies and chocolates, but exchanges between cultures have led to the introduction of food such as ‘gujiya’, ‘thekua’, fried fish, and even ‘roti’ for Yuletide celebrations in many households. (HT )

Christians, here, also take pride in having mutton kebab and biryani in their Christmas meals. “We prepare gujiya, thekua, fried fish to be had with a variety of roti such as dhaniya roti, rumali roti, khameeri roti and tandoori roti, and a special raita to go with the biryani,” said Promila Anthony, 70.

Members of the Anglo-Indian community relish over salt meat, fudge, ginger and rose cookies. “We hold a turkey dinner at home but finding turkey meat here is not an easy task and hence, it is pre-ordered about one week before Christmas. Besides, the preparation for the salt-meat begins about a month prior. This chicken is preserved with salt and lime so that it absorbs flavours. We also make kulkuls, margitans, a sort of dry fruit fudge, fudge, ginger and rose cookies and prepare homemade wine with grapes, raisins and ginger,” said Charmaine Fanthome (46).

For those with roots in Odisha, ‘dahi-baingan’ (a dish made with curd and brinjal), steam cake (made of rice flour and urad dal) and ‘adisha pitha’ (rice dumplings with jaggery) are very close to their hearts.

Grace Bag said, “After shopping for days, my mother cooks snacks such as refined flour fries and rose cookies a few days before the party, and the day is full of a variety of delicacies.”

Uttrakhandi Bal Mithayi, Madua (a seed used for making rotis), white and red beans are used to prepare ‘pahadi dal’, and ‘gahat dal’ is ordered about 10 days before Christmas by those from the hill state. Aruna Joel, 51, said being a teacher she has to work harder to fix all the ingredients before the festival arrives. “I also make doughnuts, gujiya, mutton kebabs and pulao, fish cutlets and roasted chicken at home,” said Joel.

The Syro-Malabar Christians from Kerala cook seafood such as ‘moli’, mutton stew, crab curry and prawn masala. “Crabs are difficult to find in the city. It has to be pre-booked about two weeks before Christmas, ” said Sajjan Francis, 29.