‘4-day work week, no set hours’: Founder encourages employees to prioritise mental health, shares why

A UK-based founder recently took to LinkedIn to advocate for a "results-only" work environment after a team member felt "awkward" about shifting their work schedule. Having experienced severe burnout in traditional corporate roles, the founder now leads his company with a four-day workweek and no set hours. UK-based founder of SEO consultancy Spicy Margarita. (LinedIn/Ben Goodey)

“Someone on my team: ‘Is it okay if I work this weekend instead of today? Not feeling my best.’ Me: ‘Of course, and you never need to ask at this company. You can work whenever you want’ Team member: ‘I know, but I still feel awkward if I don't say’,” Ben Goodey wrote on LinkedIn.

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He explained that he instantly understood the employee’s point of view. “I FEEL THIS. Because that's how I felt at every company I ever worked at. Until… I burned out. It took a serious burnout to realise that I needed to be a priority.”

He continued, “Perfectionism, accelerated by ‘success’ and ‘hustle’ culture would drive me to put myself last on the priority list.”

These are the reasons when he started his own company, he wanted to create a workspace where employees would feel comfortable and give their best.

Explaining his office policies, the founder said, “4-day work week (because we need time to chill, too), work anywhere in the world, outcomes over activity, no set working hours.”

Goodey said that at his company, employees are encouraged to say no, prioritise their mental health, and skip “wasteful meetings”.

“As a founder, I'm so uninterested in things that don't matter. If the work gets done, we all win - that's it. And it does take some reminding sometimes. Being treated like an adult at work takes some getting used to,” he posted.