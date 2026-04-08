'Time to go back': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu calls for reverse migration to villages, internet divided

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has sparked a discussion online after calling on people to consider returning to their native villages, saying rural India holds vast untapped potential for innovation and economic growth. In a recent post on X, Vembu pointed to the steady decline of talent in villages across Tamil Nadu, particularly in the Thanjavur region, where migration to cities and overseas jobs has left homes and temples deserted. The post triggered a discussion on reverse migration and rural development. (Image via Twitter)

His remarks came in response to an X post by a user named Krishnan, who described a visible cultural shift in temple towns such as Papanasam, Neduntheru and Ayyampettai. The user noted that several temples, including Appakudathaan Temple and Anbil Temple, now lack local caretakers as families have moved away in search of white-collar opportunities.

Responding to the concerns, Vembu wrote, “In the last 40 years, villages in Tanjavur district have lost a lot of talent, with abandoned houses and temples in so many places. It is time to go back.”

Highlighting ongoing efforts, he added that Zoho has already set up an office and is building a campus near Kumbakonam. “We are doing our part - we have an office and we are building a campus near Kumbakonam. We are also funding Yali Aerospace, a drone startup in Tanjavur town. A lot more has to happen,” he wrote.