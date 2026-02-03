'Loyalty, not pressure': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu explains why Indian techies excel abroad, sparks discussion

Vembu also pointed to what he called the “immigrant drive,” noting that many immigrant groups historically outperform those already settled in the US. “Combine org loyalty that comes from Indian culture and the immigrant drive common to all immigrants, you have the explanation,” he said.

Rejecting Singh’s thesis, Vembu argued that organisational loyalty, rather than extreme academic pressure, plays a central role in their success. “Indian employees are some of the most loyal to their organizations and American corporations get to experience this over time,” he wrote. He explained that when companies look at a cohort hired in a given year, a significantly higher proportion of Indians tend to remain even after two decades - a factor that naturally positions them for promotions as institutional knowledge and cultural continuity build over time.

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has sparked an online discussion after offering his take on why Indian-origin professionals often rise to leadership positions at global technology companies. He was responding to a remark by entrepreneur Jasveer Singh, who had suggested that Indians are not “naturally smart” but are shaped by intense competition and a “perform or perish” culture in a densely populated country. According to him, this environment prepares many to excel once they move to highly developed economies.

Further, addressing the idea of relentless pressure in India, the Zoho founder argued that the country’s extended family structure acts as a powerful social safety net, offering psychological security that contradicts the notion of constant survival anxiety. Indians, he added, often view workplaces in a similar way, as extended family networks, which strengthens long-term commitment. “For Indians, the slogan executives often abuse ‘We are one family’ is not just lip service,” he wrote.

Drawing from his experience running a school for over 200 children from economically weaker backgrounds, Vembu said poverty can be addressed through financial support, but rebuilding social foundations is much harder once they erode.

“This is why I strongly resist political ideologies that import that social atomization to India, by trying to destroy our spiritual core,” he concluded.

How did social media react? Vembu’s remarks quickly drew mixed reactions online.

One user wrote, “Education is one of the things that can pull you from poverty but is not the only thing , employees being loyal may not be the culture in next four to five years due to AI , India need serious upgradation in skill building starting from 1st Standard rather than core textbook learning.”

“This explanation is more uncomfortable because it shifts credit from ‘exceptional pressure’ to unglamorous loyalty and time. It suggests Indians didn’t outcompete the system; they outlasted it, while others kept optimizing for optionality,” commented another.

Some, however, questioned whether loyalty is always voluntary. “Organisational loyalty is frequently driven less by conviction and more by insecurity, born out of the relentless pressure-cooker environment in India,” wrote one user, while another suggested Indians may stay longer due to risk aversion rather than cultural values.