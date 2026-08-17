Quote of the day by Nayanthara: ‘When there is a low phase in your life, you have to pick yourself up and start again’

Nayanthara is one of the most prominent and celebrated actors in the South Indian film industry, known for her work across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. With a career spanning more than two decades, she has established herself as a leading actor while also venturing into film production. Over the years, the actor has spoken about the challenges she faced in her personal and professional journey and how she found the strength to start again. (Also read: Quote of the day by Sai Pallavi: ‘You need to be confident about who you are and your skin colour’ )

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In a 2021 interview with Forbes India, Nayanthara reflected on a difficult phase in her life and the mindset that helped her move forward. She said, “When there is a low phase in your life, you have to pick yourself up and start again. What I did was believe in myself, have faith in God and in the power of the universe. There is no strategy or plan, just a lot of hard work, dedication and determination.”

What Nayanthara’s quote means

Nayanthara’s words underline the importance of not allowing a difficult phase to define your future. Her advice is rooted in resilience, acknowledging setbacks while finding the confidence to begin again.

For the actor, self-belief played an important role in navigating challenging periods. Rather than relying on a fixed formula, she emphasised faith, consistent effort and determination as the things that helped her move forward.

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Why Nayanthara’s quote resonates today

{{^usCountry}} Life rarely follows a predictable path, and periods of uncertainty or failure can often make people question their abilities. Nayanthara’s message offers a simple reminder: a low phase does not have to be a permanent one. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Life rarely follows a predictable path, and periods of uncertainty or failure can often make people question their abilities. Nayanthara’s message offers a simple reminder: a low phase does not have to be a permanent one. {{/usCountry}}

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Her emphasis on starting again is particularly relevant for anyone dealing with career setbacks, personal challenges or moments when progress feels slow. Instead of waiting for the perfect plan, her words highlight the value of taking the next step with faith and determination.

About Nayanthara

Nayanthara, born Diana Mariam Kurian, is an Indian actor and producer who predominantly works in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. One of India’s highest-paid actresses, she became the only South Indian actor to feature on Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list in 2018. With a career spanning more than two decades, she has appeared in over 75 films and has received several accolades, including Filmfare Awards South, Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, a Nandi Award and SIIMA Awards.

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