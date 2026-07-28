Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: ‘I recognised ease of letting universe push in the direction you are meant to…’

Uncertainty is unsettling. Not knowing what lies ahead can feel eerie, as though you are standing at the edge of a cliff. To ease this discomfort, many try to control the outcome by strategising, carefully planning every move and analysing the inputs, processes and possible results. While there is nothing wrong with planning everything with great scrutiny, sometimes you also need to remain flexible and accept things as they come.

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Take actor Priyanka Chopra, who is known for sharing wise words and mature perspectives on life. She, too, believed in the importance of releasing control and allowing things to unfold naturally. She talked about it on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast on February 25, 2026.

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What did Priyanka Chopra say?

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{{^usCountry}} “When you are holding onto something really tight, you are exhausting your muscles, so tiring, and that's people who like to control, or it has to go my way. As soon as I recognised the ease of letting the universe kind of push you in the direction you are meant to go, and within that, of course, work hard every day to achieve your goals through the day, but it is okay if once in a while, it does not turn out to be the way you thought it should be because you might end up with what you need, instead of what you wanted.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When you are holding onto something really tight, you are exhausting your muscles, so tiring, and that's people who like to control, or it has to go my way. As soon as I recognised the ease of letting the universe kind of push you in the direction you are meant to go, and within that, of course, work hard every day to achieve your goals through the day, but it is okay if once in a while, it does not turn out to be the way you thought it should be because you might end up with what you need, instead of what you wanted.” {{/usCountry}}

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What does her message mean?

The core message of this thought is profound and enriching. It encourages people to stop trying to control everything, as when you do so, it can be physically and mentally exhausting. However, this does not mean you should be passive and give up, let fate decide its course or stop working hard.

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Priyanka meant that you should put in your best and most sincere effort while remaining flexible about the outcome. Whatever happens, try to accept and learn from it with an open mind.

Whatever happens, try to accept it with an open mind. Sometimes, surprisingly, an unexpected result may redirect you towards something that ultimately benefits you more. This is more for the long run, which you may not be able to see immediately.

While ambition is surely valuable, it should also be grounded and rooted in acceptability. Welcome whatever the outcome is with open arms; learn from it and grow.