Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: ‘I was not here for breaking and shattering anything but all I wanted to do was…’

Priyanka Chopra has built a career by embracing change, taking risks and reinventing herself at every stage of life. From winning the Miss World crown in 2000 to becoming one of Bollywood's biggest stars and later carving a successful career in Hollywood, she has often spoken about the importance of growth over comparison. As she celebrates her 44th birthday on July 18, let's revisit one of her inspiring quotes.

In a competitive social media landscape, Priyanka Chopra’s message emphasizes personal growth over comparison. (AFP)

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During the Penguin Annual Lecture, Priyanka reflected on her journey, saying, “I was not here for breaking and shattering anything but all I wanted to do was to chase my dreams, evolve and to become the best version of me.” (Also read: Quote of the day by Anushka Sharma: ‘The moment you start depending on other people’s opinions to feel worthy…’)

What Priyanka Chopra’s quote means

Priyanka’s words remind us that success doesn’t have to come at someone else’s expense. Instead of focusing on proving others wrong or competing with those around us, her message encourages us to stay committed to our own aspirations and personal growth.

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{{^usCountry}} The quote highlights that every individual’s journey is different. Chasing dreams isn’t just about reaching a destination, it’s about evolving through every challenge, embracing new opportunities and continuously working towards becoming a better version of yourself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The quote highlights that every individual’s journey is different. Chasing dreams isn’t just about reaching a destination, it’s about evolving through every challenge, embracing new opportunities and continuously working towards becoming a better version of yourself. {{/usCountry}}

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Her perspective also encourages people to define success by their own progress rather than comparing themselves with others. When the focus shifts from competition to self-improvement, achievements become more meaningful and lasting.

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Why Priyanka Chopra’s quote resonates today

In an era dominated by social media, where achievements are constantly compared and success is often measured through external validation, Priyanka’s message feels especially relevant. It reminds us that everyone has their own timeline and that growth matters more than comparison.

Whether you’re beginning your career, preparing for exams, launching a business or pursuing a lifelong dream, her words encourage you to stay focused on your own path, embrace change and keep evolving instead of seeking approval or trying to outshine others.

As Priyanka marks another milestone on July 18, her quote serves as a fitting reminder that the greatest achievement isn’t simply reaching the top, it’s becoming the best version of yourself along the journey.

About Priyanka Chopra

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Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an Indian actor, producer and entrepreneur who has made a mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood. After winning the Miss World 2000 title, she went on to become one of India's most successful and highest-paid actors. Over the years, she has received several accolades, including two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. In 2016, she was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India. She has also been recognised globally, featuring on Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people, Forbes' list of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women, and the BBC 100 Women list in 2022.