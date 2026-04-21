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Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: 'People who actually do the work don't talk about it…'

Priyanka Chopra's take on work is simple but powerful, you need to let your excellence speak for itself. 

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 07:20 am IST
By Adrija Dey
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Recognition in the workplace is one of the motivating factors that drives people to perform better. Workplace recognition boosts morale and shapes how confident employees feel at work. Acknowledging them helps to further improve how they approach their work.

Priyanka Chopra revealed that work recognition comes from your performance, not just speaking about it. (AP)

But at the rudimentary level, let's try to understand what really earns this recognition? Take it from Priyanka Chopra, who shared a simple yet powerful perspective on what it takes to stand out at work.

What did Priyanka Chopra say?

In a public event, the actor said, "People who actually do the work don't talk about it. You just put your head down and do your job, and then everyone around you will notice because you will be excellent at it. Getting noticed at work for doing a good job comes without being extra keen, without showing other people how hard you are working, and without being the loudest one in the room. But if you are the one that your boss or whoever you are working with can depend on, if you are consistent, if you are someone who comes prepared always, if you are someone who everyone wants to work with, if you just know your job and are good at it, and you are not wasting anybody's time, you immediately see people around that you can ask for advice. You immediately see people around you who will want to come closer to you and empower you. But look at how it started. It started with you empowering yourself - how am I going to be indispensable to my workplace without being annoying?"

What did Priyanka Chopra mean?

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey

Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.

work ethic priyanka chopra
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Home / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: 'People who actually do the work don't talk about it…'
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