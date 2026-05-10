Quote of the day by Rabindranath Tagore: ‘Purity, they imagined, was only becoming in those on whom fortune…'

Rabindranath Tagore needs no introduction, which is a good thing because one can hardly begin to introduce him when words are limited. It can be said that Rabindranath was a Bengali polymath who lived from 1861 to 1941.

Rabindranath Tagore loved his motherland but considered himself a citizen of the world. (Pinterest)

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He was a poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer and painter. But his influence extended far beyond these spheres. One of the most prominent leaders of the Bengali Renaissance, he reshaped the society in Bengal as a whole.

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In 1913, Rabindranath became the first Asian to win a Nobel Prize in any category, and also the first lyricist and non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature for his book Gitanjali (which can be translated as song offerings). Two of his compositions have been made national anthems of India and Bangladesh.

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{{^usCountry}} Today’s quote of the day is from his novel Ghare Baire (translated to The Home and the World). It reads: “Purity, they imagined, was only becoming in those on whom fortune had not smiled. It is the moon which has room or stains, not the stars.” What is the meaning of Rabindranath Tagore’s quote? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Today’s quote of the day is from his novel Ghare Baire (translated to The Home and the World). It reads: “Purity, they imagined, was only becoming in those on whom fortune had not smiled. It is the moon which has room or stains, not the stars.” What is the meaning of Rabindranath Tagore’s quote? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rabindranath Tagore was a citizen of the world and a progressive thinker. He presented a unique analysis of humans as individuals and as part of a society through his words. His aforementioned quote expresses one such observation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rabindranath Tagore was a citizen of the world and a progressive thinker. He presented a unique analysis of humans as individuals and as part of a society through his words. His aforementioned quote expresses one such observation. {{/usCountry}}

A worker washes a statue of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on the eve of Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, in Nadia, West Bengal. (PTI)

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The quote suggests that people often believe that purity, be it moral or otherwise, is a necessity only for the poor and the downtrodden, that is, for people on whom “fortune has not smiled.” The wealthy and the powerful class need not abide by such niceties to be respectable in the eyes of society. In other words, the better you dress, the worse you can behave.

While the first part of the quote highlights the stark class difference that exists in society, which in itself negates the idea that social equality has already been established. The second part of the quote paints a better picture of the message.

Rabindranath compared the poor to the moon, which is closer to Earth, shines brightest at night, but whose face is marked with “stains,” flaws that are judged by the “stars,” or the elites that are further away from the ground and twinkle in the sky like jewels in the sea of darkness. For the latter group, the lapses in personality are irrelevant or justified by their high status.

Why is Rabindranath Tagore’s quote relevant today?

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The class division that Rabindranath Tagore highlighted in this quote has failed to become irrelevant even after more than six decades since his demise. While the constitution of our country guarantees equality for all citizens, the ground reality shows that we have a long way to go to make it a reality.

Thus, the quote serves as a reminder to see people for who they are: simply fellow human beings with merits and flaws that are unique on one hand, and completely commonplace on the other. It also reminds us to take off the rose-tinted glasses while looking at people that society considers to be privileged and judge them by the same standards as everyone else.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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