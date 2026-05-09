Quote of the day by Michelle Obama: “Instead of letting your hardships and failures discourage you, let them inspire…"

Michelle Obama, an author, an American attorney, and former first lady of the United States, has inspired women through her words and actions. She has extensively worked as an advocate for poverty awareness, education, nutrition, physical activity, and healthy eating. Apart from her social works, she is also an amazing author and has written several books, including her New York Times best-selling memoir Becoming (2018) and The Light We Carry (2022). Michelle Obama inspires people with her encouraging words. (michelleobama/Instagram)

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Michelle Obama wears many hats on her head. No wonder she was ranked first in the Gallup poll for the most admired woman in the United States for three straight years. Today’s quote of the day is from her commencement address in 2015, where she was invited to encourage students. She stated:

“Instead of letting your hardships and failures discourage or exhaust you, let them inspire you. Let them make you even hungrier to succeed.”