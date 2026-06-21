Quote of the day by Rajinikanth: ‘Spirituality gives me a lot of power; more than name, fame and money, I seek…'

Today's quote of the day comes from Rajinikanth, one of India's most iconic film stars. While he is celebrated for his larger-than-life screen presence and unmatched popularity, Rajinikanth has often credited spirituality as the guiding force behind his life and success.

Celebrated actor Rajinikanth believes true success lies in spirituality and inner growth, rather than material gains.(AP)

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Speaking at a book launch event in 2017, Rajinikanth said, "Spirituality gives me a lot of power. More than name, fame and money, I seek spirituality and derive energy from it." (Also read: Quote of the day by Sundar Pichai: ‘I’m optimistic, not because I believe in technology but because I believe in people' )

What Rajinikanth's quote means

At its core, the quote highlights the importance of finding strength beyond material success. Despite achieving immense fame, wealth, and admiration throughout his career, Rajinikanth suggests that true fulfilment comes from inner growth and self-awareness rather than external achievements.

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{{^usCountry}} His words reflect the belief that spirituality can provide clarity, resilience, and a deeper sense of purpose. Instead of measuring success solely through status or possessions, the quote encourages people to focus on personal values and inner peace. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His words reflect the belief that spirituality can provide clarity, resilience, and a deeper sense of purpose. Instead of measuring success solely through status or possessions, the quote encourages people to focus on personal values and inner peace. {{/usCountry}}

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Rajinikanth advocates inner growth for true happiness in a competitive world. (Instagram)

{{^usCountry}} Why Rajinikanth's message resonates today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why Rajinikanth's message resonates today {{/usCountry}}

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In a fast-paced world often driven by competition, social validation, and material aspirations, Rajinikanth's perspective offers a refreshing reminder about the importance of balance. His message suggests that while ambition and success have their place, lasting happiness comes from cultivating a strong inner foundation.

As conversations around mental well-being, mindfulness, and purposeful living continue to grow, his words remain as relevant as ever, encouraging people to look inward for strength and fulfilment.

About Rajinikanth

Born Shivaji Rao Gaikwad on December 12, 1950, Rajinikanth is one of India's most celebrated actors, best known for his work in Tamil cinema. Over a career spanning more than five decades, he has appeared in around 170 films across multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam.

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His contributions to the film industry have earned him several prestigious honours, including the Padma Bhushan in 2000, the Padma Vibhushan in 2016, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2019, and the IFFI Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising his remarkable impact on Indian and global cinema.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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