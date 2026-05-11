Quote of the day by Sabrina Carpenter: ‘Part of life is making light of moments that maybe make us uncomfortable…'

Sabrina Carpenter turns 27 today. The singer, songwriter and actor is riding high on her stardom at present, fresh off headlining Coachella 2026. Born in Pennsylvania, her first brush with fame was on the Disney Channel, starring in the show Girl Meets World.

US singer, songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter at the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, on May 4, 2026. (AFP)

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She went on to release a number of albums with limited success before dropping Short n' Sweet in 2024, which got her the top spot on the US Billboard 200 and won her two Grammy Awards. She has not had to look back ever since. Today’s quote of the day celebrates the young star and is taken from her interview with Vogue Italia, which was published in October 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} The quote reads: “Part of life is making light of moments that maybe make us uncomfortable, or at least, that is for me.” What is the meaning of Sabrina Carpenter’s quote? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The quote reads: “Part of life is making light of moments that maybe make us uncomfortable, or at least, that is for me.” What is the meaning of Sabrina Carpenter’s quote? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sabrina Carpenter reminds us to take life in good humour with her aforementioned quote. For most people, life is pretty far from a bed of roses. And prior to finding fame, Sabrina was no stranger to such experience. She has been subjected to trolls and bullies and was no stranger to the objectifying male gaze. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sabrina Carpenter reminds us to take life in good humour with her aforementioned quote. For most people, life is pretty far from a bed of roses. And prior to finding fame, Sabrina was no stranger to such experience. She has been subjected to trolls and bullies and was no stranger to the objectifying male gaze. {{/usCountry}}

Sabrina Carpenter performs on stage during the BRIT Awards 2025 in London on March 1, 2025. (AFP)

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In the same interview, she shared, “My whole life, I felt like humour was just this, and it wasn't even always humour, I think it was usually just sort of a wit that kind of saved me. It was always there to make sure that at the end of the day, I was protecting myself for the future.”

In the end, it all reminds us that life, with all its hardships, often seems more bearable when seen at a distance and in good humour. No matter who one is, pain is inevitable. However, suffering, many times, is optional.

What is the relevance of Sabrina Carpenter’s quote?

With everything going on around the world, life has become a place of despair and hopelessness for many. Good news is as scarce as a blue moon, and bad news is a dime a dozen. With round-the-clock media creating constant awareness of the world’s affairs among the people, it is easy to become disturbed more frequently than ever.

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And it is not just the greater affairs of the world that can be an issue. The incessant interpersonal connections can have a similar effect as well. The personal lives of people are just as capable of making one uncomfortable as the greater matters of the globe. In all such situations, it would do well to keep the young singer’s words in mind, that making light of uncomfortable moments is often what makes life bearable.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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