Quote of the day by Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'I've had my fair share of self-loathing and really low confidence, but…'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu surprised her fans this week by confirming she is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru, putting weeks of pregnancy speculation to rest. Sharing the happy news during the success meet of her recently released film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, the actor revealed that she will soon be taking a maternity break.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a still from Nandini Reddy's Maa Inti Bangaaram.

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As the actor marks a new, exciting chapter in her life, we decided to look back at the words of wisdom she shared during a 2024 interview with Femina. The actor, who has always used her voice to speak about health and holistic well-being, shared an important anecdote about how she manages to feel stronger and more beautiful despite periods of low confidence.

What did Samantha Ruth Prabhu say?

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{{^usCountry}} During an interview with Femina, Samantha had credited the strength and confidence that brews inside of her to sisterhood, holistic living, and self-love, stressing that the road within often gets hardest, but she does not hide her rite of passage through the darkness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During an interview with Femina, Samantha had credited the strength and confidence that brews inside of her to sisterhood, holistic living, and self-love, stressing that the road within often gets hardest, but she does not hide her rite of passage through the darkness. {{/usCountry}}

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She shared, "I've had my fair share of self-loathing and really low confidence, but I've always strived to grow as a person. With that growth came a deeper understanding of my insecurities and self-loathing. I was able to heal by addressing them - not by trying to fix them from the outside, but by fixing the inner trauma that needed more healing than any external quick fix."

What does Samantha Ruth Prabhu's quote mean

According to Samantha, your true healing and confidence can only come from addressing the deeper emotional wounds that cause insecurity. She disregards relying on external changes or validation.

The actor acknowledges that she also struggled with self-loathing and low self-esteem, but through personal growth, she gained a better understanding of the underlying trauma behind those feelings.

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Her words show that everyone has insecurities and emotional struggles, even people who seem successful or confident from the outside. Rather than chasing quick fixes or trying to hide those feelings, she encourages people to understand the deeper causes of their feelings, confront their emotional wounds, and focus on genuine inner growth.

Her message is ultimately one of self-awareness, healing, and compassion toward oneself: lasting confidence is built by working through inner pain, not by trying to appear perfect.

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an Indian actor who has worked predominantly in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. She married actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017 after dating him on and off for a few years. The couple parted ways in 2021 and confirmed the split ahead of their October anniversary amid speculations.

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The actor married Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025. While there were rumours they were dating, the wedding came as a surprise. They got married at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

On the work front, Samantha has worked with Raj in The Family Man Season 2 (2021) and Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). At the moment, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru are riding high on the success of their recent release, Maa Inti Bangaaram. The film, directed by Nandini Reddy, has grossed ₹50 crore worldwide.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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