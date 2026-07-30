Quote of the day by Sonu Nigam: 'When the singer becomes the song, the singer doesn't exist anymore'

Sonu Nigam has spent more than three decades redefining Indian playback singing with his versatility, emotion and technical brilliance. From romantic ballads to devotional songs and live performances, the singer has often spoken about music as more than just entertainment, it is a form of complete surrender. As the singer celebrates his 53rd birthday today, let’s revisit one of his thought-provoking quotes.

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During a 2022 interview with The Telegraph, Sonu Nigam reflected on the essence of true artistry, saying, "When the singer becomes the song, the singer doesn't exist anymore. At that point, you're no longer thinking about yourself, you simply become a medium through which the music flows." (Also read: Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: ‘I was not here for breaking and shattering anything but all I wanted to do was…’ )

What Sonu Nigam's quote means

Sonu's words suggest that the highest form of artistry comes from letting go of one's ego. Instead of focusing on applause, recognition or perfection, an artist becomes completely immersed in the work itself. When that happens, the performance feels authentic because it is no longer about the individual but about expressing the emotion of the music.

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{{^usCountry}} His quote also highlights the idea of flow—a mental state where complete focus allows creativity to take over. Whether you're a singer, writer, athlete or entrepreneur, the best work often happens when you're fully present and stop worrying about how you're being perceived. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His quote also highlights the idea of flow—a mental state where complete focus allows creativity to take over. Whether you're a singer, writer, athlete or entrepreneur, the best work often happens when you're fully present and stop worrying about how you're being perceived. {{/usCountry}}

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Why Sonu Nigam's quote resonates today

In a world driven by likes, followers and constant self-promotion, Sonu Nigam's perspective offers a refreshing reminder that meaningful work comes from passion rather than validation. His words encourage people to focus on mastering their craft instead of chasing attention.

Whether you're preparing for an important presentation, creating art, learning a new skill or simply trying to improve every day, the quote reminds us that true excellence comes when we immerse ourselves completely in what we do.

About Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam is one of India's most celebrated playback singers, known for his versatility and exceptional vocal range. Over the course of his career, he has recorded more than 6,000 songs in over 32 languages. Besides playback singing, he has worked as a music director, dubbing artist and actor, while also releasing several independent music albums.

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His contributions to Indian music have earned him numerous accolades, including a National Film Award, multiple Filmfare Awards, Filmfare Awards South and IIFA Awards. In 2022, he was honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, in recognition of his contribution to the arts.