Quote of the day by Tom Cruise: 'You have to just live life and and not be afraid to be afraid…'

There's a general tendency to put up a strong front, where vulnerability or even the act of admitting uncertainty sounds uncomfortable or weak. But emotional processing requires honesty with yourself first. Acknowledging certain emotions may make you feel uncomfortable, but it shows the sign of real emotional maturity. ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Dwayne Johnson: ‘I found that with depression, one of the most important things you could realise…’

Tom Cruise offered a hopeful advice that is rooted in resilience and the courage to try. (AFP)

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Hollywood actor Tom Cruise advocates for emotional honesty, citing his own example where the real strength comes from admitting what you are really feeling.

The 63-year-old actor, who has stayed in audiences' hearts as Ethan Hunt from the Mission: Impossible franchise and is known for performing his own stunts, appeared on The Project on May 14, 2025, while promoting the eighth and final film, Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning.

Let's inspect closely what he had to stay about the psychology of emotional vulnerability.

What did Tom Cruise say?

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{{^usCountry}} "You have to just live life and and don't be afraid to be afraid. People ask me, are you afraid? But there are things like, even in life, where I feel it but I am not afraid to feel it. I think that's the difference. I am not afraid to be afraid. I am not afraid to not know something and work on trying to figure out how to know it. I am all in, all in as a friend, as a coworker, as kind of attacking life. It is okay to say, I don't know . All my crew when I am working, they hear me asking questions or answers, but sometimes, it is like, I wish I knew I don't know but, I will figure it out and we will figure it out together- that's what life, that's what movies are about, it is all of us together, not just me." What did Tom Cruise mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "You have to just live life and and don't be afraid to be afraid. People ask me, are you afraid? But there are things like, even in life, where I feel it but I am not afraid to feel it. I think that's the difference. I am not afraid to be afraid. I am not afraid to not know something and work on trying to figure out how to know it. I am all in, all in as a friend, as a coworker, as kind of attacking life. It is okay to say, I don't know . All my crew when I am working, they hear me asking questions or answers, but sometimes, it is like, I wish I knew I don't know but, I will figure it out and we will figure it out together- that's what life, that's what movies are about, it is all of us together, not just me." What did Tom Cruise mean? {{/usCountry}}

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Tom Cruise's perspective hits home because it mirrors the inner world where the fear of being seen as vulnerable feels overwhelming. The actor also reframed the meaning of courage, explaining that courage is not absence of fear, but the unshakable ability to sit with the feelin of being scared and still move forward with resounding determination.

Real strength comes from embracing the unpleasant emotions that accompany fear instead of denying them. Pretending to be confident all the time will only undermine you emotionally in the long run. For how long will you keep up the facade?

Tom then gave examples from his own movie sets, where people around him often looks to him for answers, and he honestly admits, “I don't know.” According to him, this is not a sign of weakness, but rather a reflection of humility and the willingness to learn and grow. Even while discussing fear, Tom importantly highlighted the value of collective support. He spoke about filmmaking too, and how movies are never created by one star alone. They are built with support of writers, crew members, artists and many others working together.

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Similarly, life operates in a same way.

So you may be worried about what would happens if others see you scared, but perhaps you are meant to acknowledge it, because only then you can process the emotions suppressed behind the mask of performative strength. Allowing to showcase fear helps with self-awareness.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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