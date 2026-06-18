Quote of the day by Tom Holland: ‘I feel like if you put something out into the universe, then you increase your…'

Today's quote of the day comes from Tom Holland, one of Hollywood's most popular young actors. Best known for portraying Spider-Man, Holland has often spoken about the role of hard work, confidence and perseverance in helping him achieve his goals.

Tom Holland's quote is a powerful reminder of the value of ambition, optimism, and speaking your dreams into existence.(REUTERS)

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In a 2017 interview with the Herald Sun, Holland shared his outlook on turning aspirations into reality, saying, "I feel like if you put something out into the universe, then you increase your chances of it happening." (Also read: Quote of the day by Zendaya: ‘I've only ever done what I've known, and this is all I've known’ )

What Tom Holland's quote means

At its core, Tom Holland's quote is about the power of intention. While simply wishing for something is not enough, openly acknowledging a goal can be the first step toward making it happen.

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{{^usCountry}} His words highlight the idea that sharing ambitions creates accountability and encourages action. When people speak about what they want to achieve, they often become more focused on the choices and opportunities that can help them get there. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His words highlight the idea that sharing ambitions creates accountability and encourages action. When people speak about what they want to achieve, they often become more focused on the choices and opportunities that can help them get there. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The quote also reflects self-belief. Success often begins with allowing yourself to imagine a possibility before it becomes reality. By putting a dream "out into the universe," individuals give themselves permission to pursue it with confidence and determination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The quote also reflects self-belief. Success often begins with allowing yourself to imagine a possibility before it becomes reality. By putting a dream "out into the universe," individuals give themselves permission to pursue it with confidence and determination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Why Tom Holland's message resonates today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why Tom Holland's message resonates today {{/usCountry}}

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In a world where uncertainty and self-doubt can often hold people back, Holland's words serve as a reminder to dream boldly and think positively.

His message encourages people to stop limiting themselves before they've even tried. Whether it's pursuing a career goal, starting a new project or chasing a personal ambition, expressing what you want can be the catalyst for taking meaningful action.

For young people especially, the quote reinforces that success often starts with belief — not just in an outcome, but in the possibility that it can happen.

About Tom Holland

Thomas Stanley Holland (born June 1, 1996) is an English actor renowned for his work in film. Over the course of his career, he has earned several prestigious honours, including a BAFTA Award and three Saturn Awards. As a leading actor, Holland's films have generated more than $9.9 billion at the worldwide box office, placing him among the highest-grossing actors in cinema history. In recognition of his growing influence, he was also named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe list in 2019.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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