Quote of the day by Virat Kohli: 'I think there’s no limit to what you can do, as long as you’re happy doing it'

In a country where cricket is a religion, Virat Kohli needs no introduction. Today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from his 2025 interview with Wisden, where he states, “I think there’s no limit to what you can do, as long as you’re happy doing it.”

Virat Kohli is likely one of the all-time greats of Indian cricket.(AFP)

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What does Virat Kohli’s quote mean?

Virat Kohli said the aforementioned line when he was asked about how he balanced cricket with the other aspects of his life. In addition to being a cricketer, Kohli is a very viable celebrity with many business ventures.

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. (ANI Pic Service)

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{{^usCountry}} This was his response, which highlights the necessity of enjoying one’s work, especially if a person is to be engaged in it for a major portion of the day. Kohli believes that one can accomplish a lot within the day, but they need to be in the right mental state to do so. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This was his response, which highlights the necessity of enjoying one’s work, especially if a person is to be engaged in it for a major portion of the day. Kohli believes that one can accomplish a lot within the day, but they need to be in the right mental state to do so. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As he explained with the example of his own life in the same interview, “Spending time at home is something we really look forward to, then my sport is my priority as well, but apart from that, I do a lot of commercials, a lot of businesses as well, which I’m actively involved in. It gives me a sense of working towards something all the time. I don’t feel the burden at all, to be honest. I love having the opportunity to be so busy in life.” What is the significance of Virat Kohli’s quote? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As he explained with the example of his own life in the same interview, “Spending time at home is something we really look forward to, then my sport is my priority as well, but apart from that, I do a lot of commercials, a lot of businesses as well, which I’m actively involved in. It gives me a sense of working towards something all the time. I don’t feel the burden at all, to be honest. I love having the opportunity to be so busy in life.” What is the significance of Virat Kohli’s quote? {{/usCountry}}

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The daily life for the average person is getting busier by the moment. Despite drowning in technology that is meant to help us save time, our time is being demanded from us every waking moment. The stark reality is that for any person who is not socio-economically secure for life, there is too much to do and too little time to do it.

As such, Virat Kohli’s words are helpful to keep in mind. If one has to work, it is better to work on something that makes a person happy. Finding a certain sense of satisfaction through work helps one perform better and deliver to their fullest potential.

About Virat Kohli

Born in New Delhi in November 1988, the right-handed batter and occasional right-arm medium pace bowler was once the all-format captain of the Indian national cricket team.

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Kohli has set many records throughout his illustrious career and has won the U19 World Cup, the ODI World Cup, the T20 World Cup, and the Champions Trophy. The Government of India has honoured him with the Arjuna Award, the Padma Shri, and the Khel Ratna Award.

After reaching the zenith of his professional life, Kohli has retired from T20 Internationals and Test cricket. He is married to actor Anushka Sharma, with whom he shares two children.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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