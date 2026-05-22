Rajeev Khandelwal's 3-storey dream home Jannat: Take a tour of cosy mansion with red door, kitchen garden, vintage vibes

In the high-octane world of Mumbai real estate, where celebrity homes are often synonymous with sleek marble, floor-to-ceiling glass, and curated glam aesthetics, actor Rajeev Khandelwal’s residence stands as a refreshing, earthy anomaly. Also read | Step inside Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's regal Mumbai home where they live with their adorable son Fatehsinh Khan Rajeev Khandelwal's Mumbai home is a true paradise in the heart of the concrete jungle. (YouTube/ Curly Tales)

Aptly named ‘Jannat (paradise)', his triplex in the leafy outskirts of Goregaon is less of a home and more of a sanctuary — a masterclass in rustic charm, vintage warmth, and deeply personal storytelling.

The unique red door Rajeev Khandelwal's house tour video shared by Curly Tales on YouTube on May 21 begins at a striking, solid red front door, adorned with a classic brass knocker. It’s a bold choice that immediately sets the tone: this is a home that values character over trends.

Upon entering, guests are greeted not by a grand foyer, but by a space that feels lived-in and loved. Throughout the home, walls act as a gallery of Rajeev’s life, featuring floor-to-ceiling clusters of framed photographs, travel mementoes, and black-and-white portraits that give the home a nostalgic, museum-like quality.

Living spaces filled with memories and minimalism Unlike the sprawling, empty lounges seen in typical Bollywood pads, Rajeev’s living room is centred around a sleek black upright piano — a clear nod to his love for music. The furniture is an eclectic mix; a contemporary white sofa sits comfortably alongside a plush, teal-patterned armchair and vibrant, mismatched cushions.

The bar area is equally understated yet stylish, featuring intricate blue-and-white patterned tiles and a collection of vintage glassware. The lighting throughout the house is warm and golden, often provided by industrial-chic pendants, which highlight the raw, natural textures of the space.