Step inside Salman Khan sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's sea-facing Mumbai home even Farah Khan can't get over

Aayush and Arpita's home is a true showstopper

Their sea-facing apartment in Bandra has a spacious entrance lobby that sets the tone for the rest of the home. The home features artwork and decor inspired by Scandinavian design, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication. The couple spoke about a painting of Ayatul Kursi by Arpita's brother, Salman, when Farah Khan stumbled upon the beautiful painting during the house tour.

With its high-end finishes and enormous dining and living spaces with comfortable seating in whites and blues, it's one of the most lavish celebrity pads.

The views of the city skyline are simply spectacular. The balcony offers stunning views of the city and sea, making it a perfect spot to relax and unwind. Its outdoor terrace, and giant skylight windows wrapped around the rooms make it a true gem. The balcony area is beautifully decorated with plants, making it perfect for parties and family gatherings. Aayush calls their home ‘Mumbai ka Dubai (Mumbai’s Dubai)' due to its breathtaking skyline views.

Here's a virtual tour:

Farah Khan's reaction to the celebrity home

Farah said the elevator in Arpita and Aayush's apartment building was even bigger than her bathroom. Their home's massive living room left her equally impressed. She even remarked, “Is this a cricket field? Oh my God, this is gorgeous!”

After meeting Arpita, Farah asked her, “Yeh kya ghar hai (What is this house)? Why have you not called me before to your office?” When Aayush gave Farah a tour of their outdoor deck featuring sweeping views of the city's skyline, the director-choreographer said: “This is better than Dubai!” Farah also kept joking about 'how poor' she was as she explored different areas of Arpita and Aayush's swanky home.